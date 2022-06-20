Lil Baby Spends Father’s Day In Church, Pastor Calls Him No. 1 Hip-Hop Artist

Lil Baby attends church on Father’s Day and received some high praise from his pastor.

It’s not every day you see a chart-topping rapper go to church or be recognized as part of the church. The “Do We Have A Problem” rapper not only did charitable acts on Father’s Day for other men who are fathers or play the role of a father, but he was also in church on a special day like Father’s Day.

A video showed the rapper being acknowledged by the pastor of his church, who said that he has known Lil Baby for a long time.

“This is one of the sons of this church. I called him, I prayed for him. This is the No. 1 hip hop voice in the world…Lil Baby, I’m so proud of him because I know where he came from. This dude is amazing,” he said.

The pastor also added, “we gon do something with these kids,” hinting that the rapper will be working with the youths in the church.

While that announcement of the rapper helping young people in the church was made, he was also praised for his support to fellow fathers through his collaboration with Slutty Vegan to give back to all fathers.

According to Slutty Vegan, Lil Baby teamed up to sponsor free burgers to all dads in honor of Father’s Day. All men who were fathers or father figures, including stepfathers and grandfathers, were entitled to a free Fussy Hussy Burger with fries at Slutty Vegan’s Jonesboro location in Atlanta, Georgia.

“A HUGE thank you to @LILBABY for sponsoring FREE Slutty Vegan for EVERY FATHER in the city, Today, 6/18, 12NOON until Sold Out, at our Slutty Vegan JONESBORO Location!” Slutty Vegan wrote on Instagram.

“If you’re a Father or Stepfather, Grandfather or Pops, Dad or Daddy, leave your wallets at home & come get your Free Fussy Hussy burger & fries!” the post read.

Lil Baby is a father to two. His actions were hailed by many social media users who praised his charitable spirit.