Lil Durk & India Royale Iced Breakup Rumors After Deleting Each Other On IG

Lil Durk and India Royale stepped forward to dismiss breakup rumors.

The Hip Hop couple started trending on Thursday night after fans speculated that they were no longer together after they unfollowed each other on Instagram and India Royale deleted all her photos of her. Lil Durk also cleared his feed. Hours before, the rapper was alleged to have been caught by India entertaining a trans woman, and India broke up with him because of that. However, it seems that that is just a false rumor as the couple appears to be still going strong.

Lil Durk took to Instagram Live to confirm that he and his girlfriend were, in fact, still together. “Y’all want us to break up so bad,” the rapper said in a video that appeared to show him and India in bed while she giggled at his comment. He also posted on his Instagram account where he dispelled the rumors- “Y’all know damn well this shit 4eva.’

The rapper celebrated his birthday two days ago with the mother of his child, and the two of them were seen vibing in a video with stacks of money, and in later posts on her Twitter account, they appear to be on vacation.

Lil Durk does not lose any opportunity to show his obsession and dedication to India. In previous posts prior to his birthday, the Hip Hop artist who fathered a daughter, 3-year-old Willow Banks with India, noted that he wanted a son for his big day.

The two have been together since 2017 and have been engaged since 2018. The two are a true ride or die couple for many fans who were impressed when it was reported on the news that India assisted Durk to fight off armed home intruders months ago.

Meanwhile, a nasty rumor was what triggered the couple to trend on social media and caused speculation that they had broken up. Posts by several blogs online said, “Lil Durk & India have broken up leaving Instagram after Durk was caught messing with a Trans Woman.”

Meanwhile, most fans of the rapper speculated that the breakup rumors were just a publicity stunt by Durk and India for whatever unknown reason. Some speculated that the rapper could be dropping new music.