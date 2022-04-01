Lil Nas X Angers Fans With Rihanna Collaboration On Montero Deluxe As April Fools Joke

Lil Nas X including Rihanna in his April Fools joke is not sitting well with some fans.

Lil Nas X made the announcement which has left fans in doubt as they speculate that the rapper is pulling an April Fools’ Day. On Friday afternoon, he announced a line-up of artists which left fans hopeful as he stated the album would drop on the night of April Fool’s Day and include several collaborations with superstars like Rihanna, Tyler, the Creator, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Saucy Santana, NBA YoungBoy.

“I am so excited to announce that MONTERO DELUXE (featuring Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Tyler the Creator, NBA Youngboy, Saucy Santana, and more!) WILL BE YOURS TONIGHT at 7P EST!” Nas X tweeted with an accompanying album cover.

While some shared their excitement, particularly at Rihanna delivering new music while in her third trimester, some cast their doubts as they reasoned that Lil Nas X is trolling and pranking given the day he’s making the announcement.

“If this is a joke I will unfollow you without a second guest don’t play with our emotions with this Rihanna collab,” one fan tweeted.

Another fan responded, “This is some BS including Rihanna name in this April Fools shenanigan kmt.”

The post received almost 8,000 retweets and thousands of responses from fans who refused to accept the news.

“I still haven’t fell for a single april fools joke,” one person said.

While fans are debating the veracity of the report, Nas X has previously spoken about his album and has already released a few tracks. Last month he revealed that he has upcoming tracks “Late to the Party” with YoungBoy and “Down Souf Hoes” featuring Santana.

In the meantime, Lil Nas X is getting ready to perform at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with Jack Harlow in Las Vegas. Nas X is also nominated for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year, for Montero.