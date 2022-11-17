Lil Tjay & Ice Spice Link Up For Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway In The Bronx

Lil Tjay and Ice Spice both have a lot to be thankful for this year, and the rappers are giving back to their community in a gesture of gratitude.

Thanksgiving is still over a week away, but the rappers are ensuring that their fans prepare early before spending on the turkey meat. On Wednesday, they were caught on video hosting a turkey giveaway to community members of the Bronx.

Both rappers are from the Borough and grew up there. According to reports, the rappers ensured that at least 150 families in the community received a turkey.

Several videos shared online showed Lil Tjay and Ice Spice standing on a platform with a throng of fans at their feet. While many grabbed turkeys, others also came in to get photos with the famous rappers.

Lil Tjay also released a video telling fans to pull up for a bird.

“We in the Bronx, listen, I got a whole lot of turkeys to give out,” Lil Tjay, who was wearing a lot of jewelry, said. “My son Ice is [here]. If you ain’t here pop out though. I know the opps mad they can’t do this.”

Lil Tjay has much to be grateful for this thanksgiving as the rapper had a near-death experience months ago after he was shot in June in a robbery attempt in Edgewater, New Jersey. The rapper was in a coma after suffering gunshots to his chest and neck. He later confirmed that he was shot seven (7) times.

“Seven shots, it was tough, you know. Most people don’t survive it. But I’m here, here for a reason,” he said in a video after regaining consciousness.

In the meantime, Ice Spice is also enjoying renewed attention on her career as not only did she blow up with her debut track “Munch (Feelin’ U),” but she recently dropped her sophomore single “Bikini Bottom.” The rapper, who is still independent, has promised that she is getting ready to drop a debut EP.

In the meantime, Ice Spice has received co-signs from Cardi B, Drake, and many others.