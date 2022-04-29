L’impressionnant CV du Dr Henri R. Ford

Nom complet: Henri Ronald Ford, MD, MHA, FACS, FRCS, FAAP

Education:

College or University Princeton University – B.A., Cum Laude

Princeton, NJ – 1976-1980

Medical School Harvard Medical School – M.D.

Boston, MA – August 1980- June 1984

Graduate School University of Southern California

School of Policy Planning and Development – MHA

Los Angeles, CA – 2006-2009

Internship New York Hospital – Interne

Cornell Medical College

New York, NY- July 1984- June 1985

Residence New York Hospital – Resident – Chirurgie generale

Cornell Medical College

New York, NY- July 1985- June 1987

New York Hospital – Resident – Chirurgie generale

Cornell Medical College

New York, NY- July 1989- June 1991

Fellowship University of Pittsburgh – Chercheur au departement de chirurgie

Pittsburgh, PA- July 1987- June 1989

Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh – Clinical Fellow

Departement de chirurgie pediatrique

Pittsburgh, PA – July 1991- June 1993

Licene and Certificat a Pennsylvania, 1987, License # MD039887E

California, 2005, License # G87405

Florida, 2018, License # ME136894

Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), 1991, #BF1121893

Fluoroscopy X-Ray Supervisor and Operator, 2005,

#RHC00163496

Board Certification The American Board of Surgery

Chirurgie generale (certification #38606)

November 1, 1993 – July 1, 2004

The American Board of Surgery

Chirurgie generale (recertification #38606)

October 18, 2002 – July 1, 2014

The American Board of Surgery

Chirurgie generale (recertification #38606)

December 6, 2013 – December 31, 2024

The American Board of Surgery

Chirurgien pediatrique (cetification #658)

1er Avril 1996 – 1er Juillet 2006

The American Board of Surgery

Chirurgien pediatrique (recertification #658)

12 Octobre 2005 – 1er Juillet 2016

The American Board of Surgery

Chirurgien pediatrique (recertification #658)

Octobre 2016 – Decembre 2026

Parcours professionnel:

Nominations academiques

Chirurgien assistant, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

Division of Pediatric Surgery, 1993-2005

Professeur assistant invite, University of Pittsburgh

School of Medicine, 1993-1994,

Professeur assistant, University of Pittsburgh

School of Medicine, 1994-1999

Directeur adjoint de la formation, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

Division of Pediatric Surgery, 1997-2000

Directeur, chercheur en chirurgie pediatrique, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

Division of Pediatric Surgery, 1997-2005

Benjamin R. Fisher Chair in Pediatric Surgery

Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

Division of Pediatric Surgery, 1997-2005

Directeur, Benedum Trauma Program

Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

Division of Pediatric Surgery, 1998-2004

Professeur agrege de chirurgie, titulaire,

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, 1999-2003

Directeur de formation, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Pediatric Surgery Residency Program, 2001-2005

Chef du departement de chirurgie pediatrique

Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, 2001-2005

Chef du departement de chirurgie pediatrique,

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, 2001-2005

Co-Directeur, Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment Center

Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, 2001-2005

Professeur titulaire de chirurgie, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, 2003-2005

Chirurgien en chef, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, 2001-2005

Vice president et chef de chirurgie, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, 2005-May 2018

Directeur medical, Burtie Green Bettingen Surgery Center, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, 2005-May 2018

Professeur et vice president de Clinique, Department of Surgerye, Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California, 2005 – May 2018

Vice-doyen, formation medicale, Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California, 2008 – May 2018

Membre de la Faculte du programme d’octroi de doctorat en biologie medicale, Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California, 2016 – May 2018

Doyen et chef de la formation academique, University of Miami Leonard M Miller School of Medicine, June 2018 – present

Titre Honorifique

Frederick Douglas Award for outstanding leadership, scholarship and service, Princeton University – 1980

Afro-American Studies Thesis Prize for Best Senior Thesis, Princeton University – 1980

Myron T. Woods Prize for Best Senior Thesis

Woodrow Wilson School, Princeton University – 1980

Individual National Research Service Award

National Institute of Health, Grant AI 07850-01

University of Pittsburgh Resident Research Award – 1988-1989

First Prize, Drew Walker Forum National Medical Association – 1989

New York Hospital, Cornell Medical College House Staff Teaching Award – 1992

American College of Surgeons Faculty Fellowship – 1995-1997

Governor’s Highway Safety Award in Health – 2001

Health Care Hero Award – Pittsburgh Business Times – 2002

American Trauma Society Award in Injury Prevention – 2002

Black Bag Award for Excellence in Teaching and Mentoring

University of Pittsburgh Chapter of the Student National Medical Association – 2002

A Dozen Making a Difference Award

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette – 2003

African-American Leadership Award

Duquesne Light/WQED Pittsburgh – 2004

Distinguished Service Award

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh – April 2005

Best Doctors in America- 2005- present

The President’s Volunteer Service Award – 2007

Who’s Who Among Executives and Professionals “Honors Edition” – 2008 – 2009

America’s Leading Doctors – Black Enterprise Magazine – 2008

Honoree, March of Dimes – “Tenth Anniversary of Healthy Babies, Healthy Futures, a Salute to African-American Families” – July 2008

Los Angeles Times Magazine’s “Best Doctors in So Cal” – 2009

Honoree, The Links Award – Pasadena/Altadena Chapter – Holiday Benefit “Men of

Distinction”, Pasadena, CA- December- 2009

Travel Grant (Ashanti Franklin) – Fifth Annual Association for Academic Surgical

Congress in San Antonio, TX – February 2010

First Prize for Best Abstract and Oral Presentation (Claudia Emami) – 11th Annual European Surgical Association (EUPSA), Bern, Switzerland- June 2010

Second Prize for Best Oral Presentation – (Claudia Emami) – Surgical Infection Society, Las Vegas, Nevada – April 2010

Nominated for Morris and Mary Press Humanism Award (Children’s Hospital Los Angeles), Los Angeles, CA – 2007 – 2010

Elected to the Board of Trustees – Princeton University, New Jersey, PA – May 2010 and May, 2016

Health Hero — WebMD Magazine – 2010

Recipient of the Achievement in Medicine Award at the National Association for the

Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) – Pasadena Hilton, CA – September – 2010

Recipient of the Distinguished Achievement Award from the New York Weill Cornell

Medical Center Alumni Council (CAC), New York, NY – November 2010

First Prize for Best Abstract and Oral Presentation (Claudia Emami) – 12th Annual European Surgical Association (EUPSA) annual meeting, Barcelona, Spain – June 2011

Recipient of the 64th Annual Hale McMillan Heritage Award from the Department of

Surgery, Meharry Medical College, Nashville, TN – May 2011

Recipient of the Leadership Award at the 6th Annual Just Neighbors Celebration from the

Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles (NLSLA), Pasadena, CA – September

2011

Recipient of the 2011 Arnold P. Gold Foundation Humanism in Medicine Award presented by Association of American Medical College (AAMC), Denver, CO –

November 2011

Named one of the “Best People in LA” – May 19, 2011 issue of LA Weekly Magazine:

“Best People in LA”

Recipient of the Outstanding Faculty Member Award – USC University Hospital Guild Outreach Speaker Series for 2011- 2012

Southern California Super Doctors in Los Angeles Magazine – 2009 – Present

US News and World Report -Named among the top 1% of physicians – 2012, 2013

Recipient of the APSNA Champion Award – 44th Annual ASPA Conference, Marco Island, FL – May 2013

Recipient of Academic Medicine and Clinical Practice Award – National Medical Foundation Los Angeles Champions of Health Awards – Los Angeles, CA – June 2013

Recipient of Apprenticeship Program Award -Institute of Educational Advancement

La Canada-Flintridge, CA – October 2013

America’s Top Doctors – Castle Connolly Medical LTD. – 2007 – present

Pasadena Magazine Top Doctors- 2008 – present

America’s Top Surgeons- Honors of Distinction and Excellence – 2012 to present

Recipient of Hispanic Health Leadership Award (HHLA), presented by National Hispanic Health Foundation (NHHF) and the Foundation of the National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA) – Los Angeles, CA – November 2014

Recipient of Humanitarian Award, presented at the 10th Anniversary of the Caribbean-

American Heritage Month Gala Celebration, Los Angeles, CA – June 2015

Recipient of the 2015 Humanitarian Award, Association of Black Women Physicians’ 34th Annual Charity and Scholarship Benefit Gala, Los Angeles, CA – October 2015

Recipient of the Humanitarian Award, HEAL Haiti Fundraising Gala at the World Fair Marina Restaurant, Flushing, NY – October 2015

People Magazine honoring Dr. Henri Ford, “My American Dream: Dr. Henri Ford Reflects on His Powerful Journey – and How He’s Giving Back to His Native Country” -October 2015

Recipient of the 2015 Prix Humanitaire de la Fondation Lucienne Deschamps Award at Karibe Convention Center, Petion-Ville, Haiti – November 2015

Recipient of the 2016 Felix G. Cataldo, MD and Humanitarianism in Medicine Award at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, Boston, MA – September 2016

Recipient of the Vanguard Award by Special Needs Network (SNN) at the 11th Annual

Evening Under the Stars Gala, Los Angeles, CA – October 2016

Recipient of the Fonkoze Award at the Hot Night in Haiti, Los Angeles, CA – November 2016

Recipient of Honorary Fellowship from the Royal College of Surgeons of England,

London, UK – March 2017

Nominated by The Publishing Committee of Who’s Who Among Executives and Professionals 2017 Edition – 2017

Recipient of the Key to the City of North Miami in Honor of Commitment, at the Haitian Heritage Month Kick-Off Celebration, North Miami, FL – May 2019

Comite Editorial :

Surgical Infection Index and Reviews – 1998-2001

Surgical Infections – 1998-present

Your Doctor.com – 1999-2001

Annals of Medical Sciences – 2000-present

The Journal of Surgical Research – 2001-2005

Surgery – 2001-2004

Pediatric Critical Care Medicine – 2001-2004

Pediatric Surgery International – 2005-present

The Journal of Pediatric Surgery – 2005-present

Associate Editor, Journal of Pediatric Surgery – 2009-present

Editorial Board Member, Journal of Trauma – 2012-2015

Ad Hoc Reviewer

Archives of Surgery – 1996-present

Journal of Pediatric Surgery – 1997-present

Digestive Diseases – 1999-present

Journal of Surgical Research – 2000-present

Shock – 2000-present

Journal of Immunology – 2000-present

Journal of Trauma – 2000-present

American Journal of Physiology: Gastrointestinal & Liver Physiology – 2000-present

Gastroenterology – 2000-present

Journal of the American Medical Association – 2001-present

Cancer Detection and Prevention – 2001-present

Canadian Journal of Gastroenterology – 2002-present

Journal of Leukocyte Biology – 2002-present

Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology – 2002-present

PLoS ONE – 2012 – present

Nature reviews 2015 – present

Affiliations hospitalieres

Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh – Consulting Staff

Pittsburgh, PA – 1993-1997

North Hills Passavant Hospital – Associate Staff

Pittsburgh, PA – 1993-1999

Western Pennsylvania Hospital – Chief of Pediatric Surgery

Pittsburgh, PA – 1996-1998

Forbes Regional Health Center – Consulting Staff

Pittsburgh, PA – 1993-2001

Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh – Active Staff

Pittsburgh, PA – 1993-2005

Western Pennsylvania Hospital – Active Staff

Pittsburgh, PA – 1993-2005

Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh – Active Staff

Pittsburgh, PA – 2000-2005

Allegheny General Hospital – Active Staff

Pittsburgh, PA – 2000-2005

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles – Surgeon-in-Chief

Los Angeles, CA – 2005 – 2018

LAC+USC – 2012 – 2018

University of Miami Hospital – 2018 – present

Jackson Memorial Hospital – 2018 – present

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital – 2018 – present

Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Committee Assignments

Human Rights Committee – 1993-1997

Animal Research and Care Committee – 1993-2001

ECMO Committee – 1993-2003

Infection Control Committee – 1993-1998

Operating Room Committee – 1993-1996

Intensive Care Unit Committee – 1994-2000

Research Advisory Council – 1994-2005

Chairman, Trauma Steering Committee – 1998-2005

Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee on Trauma – 1998-2004

STAT Medical Directors Committee, Center for Emergency Medicine – 1998-2004

Search Committee, Director of Emergency Department – 1999-2000

Search Committee, Chairman of Pediatrics – 1999-2000

Research Strategic Planning Committee – 1999-2001

Pediatric Surgery Guidelines Committee – 1999-2005

Executive Committee of the Medical Staff – 1999-2005

Perioperative Executive Committee – 2001-2005

Executive Council – 2001-2005

Chairman, Pediatric Surgery Clinical Effectiveness Team – 2001-2005

Graduate Medical Education Committee – 2001-2005

Chairman, Committee on Surgical Innovations – 2001-2005

New Hospital Planning Committee – 2002-2005

Advisory Board, CHP Scientific Program – 2002-2005

Chairman, ECMO Committee – 2003-2005

Capital Campaign Committee – 2004-2005

Committee on Interdisciplinary Practice – 2005-present

ECMO Committee – 2005-present

Medical Executive Committee – 2005-present

Resource Management Committee – 2005-present

Trauma Program Committee – 2005-present

Committee on Surgical Innovations – 2005-present

Clinical IT Portfolio Committee – 2005-present

Perioperative Executive Committee – 2005-present

Administrative Committees:

Executive Workgroup – 2005-present

Executive Leadership Team – 2005-present

Operational Leadership Team – 2005-present

Strategic Leadership Team – 2005-present

Strategic Planning Committee – 2005-present

Business Development Committee – 2005-present

CHLAMG Board – 2005-present

PMG Board – 2005-present

CHLAMG Executive Compliance Committee – 2005-present

Advancement Committee – 2012 – 2016

Executive Leadership Group – 2013 – present

Strategic Plan Steering Committee – 2014

Partnership Advisory Group – 2014 – present

US News and World Report (USNWR) Task Force Committee 2016

University of Southern California Assignments

Keck School of Medicine Task Force on Recruitment and Retention of Women and Minorities – 2006-2007

Keck School of Medicine Dean Search Advisory Committee – 2007

Chair, Search Committee for Chair of the Department of Pediatrics – 2009

Search Committee for Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology – 2017

Search Committee for Chair of the Department of Medicine – 2017

University of Pittsburgh Committee Assignments

Dean’s Applicant Interview Committee – 1994-2000

Scientific Review Committee – 1996-1999

Diversity Advisory Council – 1997-2005

Committee for the Recruitment of Minority Physicians and Residents – 1999-2005

Standing Committee for Tenured Faculty – Promotions and Appointments – 1999-2002

Comite d’admission – 2000-2005

Department of Surgery Residency Committee – 2000-2005

Search Committee for Chairman of Anesthesiology – 2001-2002

Liaison Committee on Medical Education – 2002-2005

Professional and Scientific Committees – Local and National

Comite special de revision;

NIH – National Institute of General Medical Sciences – 1995

Comite de publication

Surgical Section, American Academy of Pediatrics – 1996-1998

Medical Research Program Scientific Advisory Committee

The Pittsburgh Foundation – 1997-2005

Pennsylvania Committee on Trauma

American College of Surgeons – 1998-2005

Comite de programme – American College of Surgeons

Southwestern Pennsylvania Chapter – 1998-2001

Education and Fellowship Committee

Surgical Infection Society – 1998-2001

Oral Board Examiner, Pediatric Surgery Certifying Exam

American Board of Surgery – 1999-2013

Comite de recherche :

Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation – 1999-2005

Secretary, Association for Academic Surgery – 1999-2001

Comite de publication :

American Pediatric Surgical Association – 2000-2003

Bylaws Committee

Eastern Association for the Surgery of Trauma – 2000-2002

Program Committee Chair – American College of Surgeons

Southwestern Pennsylvania Chapter – 2000-2001

Comite de programme :

Society of Black Academic Surgeons – 2000-2002

Publications Committee Member

Eastern Association for the Surgery of Trauma – 2001-2003

Conseiller:

Surgical Infection Society – 2001-2005

Client Services Committee

Three Rivers Youth – 2001-2004

Comite de direction :

Three Rivers Youth – 2001-2005

Council Chair – American College of Surgeons

Southwestern Pennsylvania Chapter – 2001-2004

President-elu

Association for Academic Surgeons – 2001-2002

AAS/SUS Relations Committee

Association for Academic Surgery – 2002-2004

President

Association for Academic Surgery – 2002-2003

Conseil executif :

Association for Academic Surgery – 1999-2005

Conseil d’administration:

Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation – 2002-2005

Conseil d’administration :

Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh – 2004-2005

Comite de direction :

University of Pittsburgh Physicians – 2003-2005

President-Elect – American College of Surgeons

Southwestern Pennsylvania Chapter – 2003-2004

Conseil d’administration:

American College of Surgeons – 2005-2011

Comite de Trauma:

American College of Surgeons – 2005-2011

President du comite de publication :

Eastern Association for the Surgery of Trauma – 2005- 2008

Comite du forum de chirurgie :

American College of Surgeons – 2006-2012

Board of Governors Committee on Blood-borne Infection and Environmental Risk

American College of Surgeons – 2007-2008

Tresorier :

Surgical Infection Society – 2007

President du comite de nomination :

American Pediatric Surgical Association – 2007

Nominating Committee of the Board of Governors

American College of Surgeons – 2007-2010

Pediatric Surgery Board

American Board of Surgery – 2007-2013

Membre du comite executif du comite de Trauma:

American College of Surgeons – 2007-2010

Chair, Publications Subcommittee of the Committee on Trauma

American College of Surgeons – 2007-2010

Audit Committee

The Halsted Society – 2007-2009

Vice-president :

Nominating Committee of the Board of Governors

American College of Surgeons – 2008

Advisory Council for Pediatric Surgery

American College of Surgeons 2007 – 2010

Conseil d’administration :

American Pediatric Surgical Association -2008 – 2011

Comite de nomination :

Surgical Section of American Academy of Pediatrics – 2007

Conseil d’administration :

Association for Academic Surgery Foundation -2008- 2017

Comite de programme :

American College of Surgeons – 2008-2014

President :

Nominating Committee of the Board of Governors

American College of Surgeons- 2008 – 2010

President-elu

Surgical Infections Society -2009

President-elu

Society for Black Academic Surgeon- 2009

Member, Executive Committee for the Board of Governors

American College of Surgeons – 2009 – 2011

Medical Liaison Officer – Haiti Earthquake Relief

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – Jan 2010

Surgery, Anesthesia and Trauma NIH Study section, ad hoc reviewer -Jan 2010

Co-Director, Project Medishare Hospital in Haiti; member of Board of Directors, Project Medishare – February 2010 – Present

President:

Surgical Infections Society- 2010-2011

President:

Society for Black Academic Surgeon- 2010-2011

Vice-president du conseil d’administration :

American College of Surgeons – 2010-2011

Surgery, Anesthesiology and Trauma Study Section: Permanent Member

National Institutes of Health (NIH) Center for Scientific Review –

1er Juillet 2011 – 30 juin 2017

Membre du comite consultatif en sante globale :

Harvard Medical School – 2011 – Present

Comite de verification :

Surgical Infection Society- 2012 – 2013

Conseil d’administration :

American College of Surgeons – 2012 – present

President du comite d’ethique :

Board of Regents, American College of Surgeons – 2015 – present

Member of the Search Committee for the recruitment of Director, Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), National Institutes of Health (NIH) – 2015

Comite de diversite :

President du cabinet de diversite – Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California – 2015 – present

Editeur associe :

Journal of Pediatric Surgery – 2016

President-elu:

American Pediatric Surgical Association – 2016

Membre:

Direct Relief Medical Advisory Board- 2016

Re-election au conseil d’administration :

Princeton University, New Jersey, PA – July 2016 (8-year term)

President du comite:

American College of Surgeons – 2017

Membre d’honneur

The Royal College of Surgeons of England – March 2017

President

American Pediatric Surgical Association – May 2017 – May 2018

Harvard Medical School Visiting Committee – 2017 – Present

Membre de societe :

Association for Academic Surgery – 1988-present

Society of Black Academic Surgeons – 1991-present

Surgical Infection Society – 1995-present

American College of Surgeons, Fellows – 1996-present

American Academy of Pediatrics, Fellows – 1996-present

Shock Society – 1996-present

Society of University Surgeons – 1997-present

American Pediatric Surgical Association – 1997-present

Society of Critical Care Medicine – 1998-present

American Trauma Society – 1998-present

British Association of Pediatric Surgeons – 1998-present

Fellow, American Association for the Surgery of Trauma – 1999-present

Eastern Association for the Surgery of Trauma – 2000-present

American Physiological Society – 2000-present

The Claude H. Organ Jr. Surgical Society – 2001-present

Central Surgical Association – 2003-present

American Surgical Association – 2003-present

Surgical Biology Club – 2003-present

Los Angeles Surgical Society – 2006-present

The Halsted Society – 2007-present

American Pediatric Surgical Association Board of Governors -2008-Present

Association of Surgical Critical Care program Directors – 2009- Present

Skull and Dagger Society – 2012- present

Pediatric Trauma Society – 2013 – present

Association of Haitian Physicians Aboard (AMHE) – 2013

National Medical Association – 2015

Healthcare Executive – 2015

The Royal College of Surgeons of England – 2017

Subvention de recherche:

ACS Fellowship – “Mechanism of Nitric Oxide-Mediated Lymphocyte Toxicity.” Principal Investigator. 07/01/95 – 06/30/97; Annual funding – $30,000; American College of Surgeons.

Heinz Grant – “The Role of Inflammatory Mediators in the Development of Necrotizing Enterocolitis.” Principal Investigator. 02/06/96 – 01/31/98; Total funding – $75,000; H.J. Heinz Co.

SIS Fellowship (awarded to Evan Nadler) – “Mechanism of Nitric Oxide-Mediated Enterocyte Apoptosis.” Mentor. 07/01/99 – 06/30/00; Total funding – $40,000; Surgical Infection Society.

NRSA (awarded to Doug Potoka) – “Peroxynitrite in Enterocyte Apoptosis & Cell Signaling.” Mentor. 07/01/00 – 06/30/01; Total funding – $40, 936; National Institute of Health.

Medinox – “Role of a Nitric Oxide Scavenger, NOX, in Bacterial Translocation.” Principal Investigator (10% effort). 01/98 – 12/01; Total funding – $30,000; Medinox Corporation.

NIH/NIGMS P50-GM-53789 – “Molecular Biology of Hemorrhagic Shock; Project IV: Molecular Mechanisms of Gut Barrier Dysfunction.” Co-Investigator (10% effort). 07/01/00 – 06/30/02; National Institute of Health.

Ethicon, Inc. Protocol 2003-002 – “Open-Label, Controlled, Comparative, Randomized, Prospective Clinical Study of Coated VICRYL* PLUS ANTIBACTERIAL (Polyglactin 910) Suture vs Coated VICRYL* (Polyglactin 910) Suture to Assess Intraoperative Handling, and Wound Healing Characteristics Over Full Absorption Time in General Surgery Procedures in the Pediatric Population.” Principal Investigator (5% effort). 2003 – 2004; Total Funding – $226,200; Ethicon, Inc.

NTRC 1H72-MC-0000401 – “National Trauma Registry for Children, Registry Design Priority Area.” Co-Investigator (5% Effort). 09/01/02 – 08/31/04; Total Funding – $487,532; National Trauma Registry for Children.

NIH U01-DK-62466-01 – “Biliary Atresia Clinical Research Consortium: Pittsburgh.” Co-Investigator (5% Effort). 07/01/02 – 01/15/05; Total Funding – $842,310; National Institute for Health.

NIH – “Training in Trauma and Sepsis Research.” Associate Trainer (3% Effort). 07/01/99 – 06/30/04; Total Funding $899,579; National Institute of Health.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation – “Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Injury Prevention Program.” Principal Investigator (5% effort). 12/01/01 – 01/15/05; Total Funding $266,100; Injury Free Coalition for Kids.

Benjamin R. Fisher Endowment – “Regulation of Bacterial Translocation by Nitric Oxide.” Principal Investigator (10% effort). 07/01/97 – 2005; Annual Funding $152,494 (per year); Benjamin R. Fisher Endowment.

NIH R13 GM073537-01 — “Association for Academic Surgery – Fundamentals of Surgical Research Course.” Principal Investigator (No salary support). 09/01/04 – 08/31/09; Total Funding: $40,000; National Institute of Health.

NIH/NIAID R01-AI-49473-01 – “Pathogenesis of Experimental Necrotizing Enterocolitis.” Principal Investigator (30% Effort). 02/01/02 – 01/31/08; Total Funding $1,636,069; National Institutes of Health.

HHS HFPEP070014-01-00 – “Healthcare Facilities Emergency Care Partnership Program.” Co-Investigator (10% Effort). 09/22/07-09/21/09. Funding for first year, $5,000,000. Department of Health and Human Services.

CHLA Research Career Development Fellowship (Awarded to Yigit Guner) – “The Protective role of P-glycoprotein in necrotizing enterocolitis.” Mentor. 7/1/08- 6/30/10. Funding $40,000/per year. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

NIH/NICHD 5R01HD052609-03 – “Growth Factors in Gut Adaptation.” This grant seeks to determine the role of FGF10/FGFR2b signaling in the process of gut adaptation after small bowel resection in mice.” Principal Investigator (5% Effort) 07/10/2008-05/31/2011. Total Funding $265,073/per year. National Institute of Health.

NIH/NICHD 1R01HD052609-01A2 “Growth Factors in Gut Adaptation.” Role: Principal Investigator (15% Effort) 12/01/2010-05/31/2011. Funding for $170,000/per year. National Institutes of Health.

NIH/NIAID 2R01AI-014032-29A2 – “Pathogenesis and Treatment of Experimental Peritonitis.” Principal Investigator (25% Effort). 12/1/1987 – 1/31/2016; Total Funding $1,800,000; National Institutes of Health.

NIH/NIDDK 5U01DK084538-04 (Wang) “Establishment of CHLA’s ChiLDREN Clinical Center”. Role: Co-Investigator (no salary requested). The major goals of this project are to establish a ChiLDREN Clinical Center at CHLA and participate in the current 5 studies exploring cholestatic liver diseases in children. 9/10/2009 – 5/31/2019. Funding for $1,413,458/per year. National Institutes of Health.

CIRM -RN2-00946 (Grikscheit) “Mechanism of Tissue Engineered Small Intestine Formation”. Role: Co-Investigator (5% Effort). The major goals of this project are to identify the necessary and sufficient progenitor cell populations or donor OU and the molecular pathways controlling the formation of TESI in a murine model and to identify and overcome the barriers to forming TESI using neonatal human donor tissue. 01/01/2014 – 12/31/2018. Funding for $400,000/year. California Institute for Regenerative Medicine.

F. Invited Lectures and Teaching Responsibility

Visiting Professor:

“Appendicitis in Children” St. Margaret’s Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA – April 1995

“Regulation of Bacterial Translocation by NO,” 3rd Meeting of the Pediatric Surgical Experimental Club, British Association of Pediatric Surgery, Istanbul, Turkey

– July 1997

“Regulation of Bacterial Translocation by Nitric Oxide,” Children’s Research Center, Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children, Dublin, Ireland – July 1999

“Nitric Oxide and Gut Barrier Failure” and “The Molecular Surgeon,” The Michael E. DeBakey Department of Surgery, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX – August 1999

“Pediatric Trauma,” Armstrong County Memorial Hospital, Kittanning, PA – October 1999

“Pediatric Trauma,” Washington Hospital, Washington, PA – December 1999

“Abdominal Surgical Emergencies in the Neonate,” Surgical Grand Rounds, Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA – March 2000

“Contemporary Management of Pediatric Blunt Abdominal Trauma,” Surgical Grand Rounds, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, PA – April 2000

“Controversies in the Management of Necrotizing Enterocolitis,” Pediatric Grand Rounds, Western Pennsylvania Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA – February 2001

“Contemporary Management of Pediatric Blunt Abdominal Trauma,” Pediatric Grand Rounds, Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA – March 2001

“New Insights into the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis,” Pediatric Grand Rounds, Schneider Children’s Hospital, New Hyde Park, NY – April 2001

“Contemporary Management of Pediatric Blunt Abdominal Trauma,” Pediatric Grand Rounds, Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA – December 2001

“New Insights into the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis,” Department of Surgery Grand Rounds, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, PA – March 2002

“New Insights into the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis,” Keynote Speaker, UT Southwestern Surgical Research Forum, Dallas, TX – May 2002

“New Insights into the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis,” Department of Surgery Grand Rounds, Children’s Hospital West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV – June 2002

“New Insights into the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis,” Visiting Professor, Department of Surgery Grand Rounds, Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center, Cincinnati, OH – September 2003

“New Insights into the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis,” Hassan Naama, MD Visiting Professor, Department of Surgery Grand Rounds, New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Medical College of Cornell University, New York, NY – October 2003

“New Insights into the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis,” Chandler Visiting Professor, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, CA – January 2004

“New Insights into the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis,” Visiting Professor and Martin Luther King Grand Rounds Lecturer, Georgetown University Hospital Department of Surgery, Washington, DC – February 2004

“New Insights into the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis,” Visiting Professor, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, AR – May 2004

“New Insights into the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis,” Visiting Professor, Department of Surgery Grand Rounds, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Houston, TX – October 2004

“New Insights into the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, Grand Rounds, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA- July 2005

“New Insights into the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, Department of Surgery Grand Rounds, Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA- July 2005

“Mechanisms of Nitric Oxide-Induced Gut Barrier Dysfunction: Insight into the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, Department of Surgery Grand Rounds, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA- August 2005

“Insight into pathogenesis and treatment of NEC”, Grand Rounds, Los Angeles County Hospital, Los Angeles, CA- November 2005

“Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, Visiting Professor, University of California at Davis, Sacramento, CA – May 2006

“Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis,” Visiting Professor, John Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD – May 2006

“Surgical strategies for NEC in the United States,” Visiting Professor, Great Ormond Street Hospital, London, England – June 2006

“Molecular basis for the pathogenesis of NEC,” The Simpson Smith Lecture, Great Ormond Street Hospital, London, England – June 2006

“Controversies in the Management of Perforated Appendicitis,” Grand Rounds, Women and Children’s Hospital, Los Angeles, CA – August 2006

“Molecular Basis for the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, Visiting Professor, Children’s Hospital of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI – May 2007

“Molecular Basis for the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, Franklin J. Harberg, M.D., Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine, Houston , TX – May 2007

“Molecular Basis for the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, Visiting Professor, Loma Linda University Medical Center, Loma Linda, CA – November 2007

“Molecular Basis for the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, Cedars-Sinai

Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA- March 2008

“Molecular Basis for the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), Los Angeles, CA – April 2008

“New Insights into the Pathogenesis of NEC”, Visiting Professor, University of the West Indies, Jamaica – June 2008

“Molecular Basis for the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis” and “Controversies

in the Management of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, Visiting Professor, Brown

University, Providence, RI, September 2008

“Molecular Basis for the Pathogenesis of NEC”, the14th Annual Neonatal Symposium at

The Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, Nashville, TN

-November 2008

“Molecular Basis for the pathogenesis of NEC”, 50th Samuel W. Clausen Memorial

Lecture, University of Rochester, Golisano Children’s Hospital and Rochester General

Hospital – May 2009

“Controversies in the Management of Necrotizing Enterocolitis” and “Pediatric Trauma Outcomes at Children’s vs Adult Hospitals in the USA”, Visting Professor, Ain-Shams University in Cairo and Egyptian Pediatric Surgical Association Annual Meeting (EPSA), Luxor, Egypt – December 2009

“Molecular Basis for the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, Visiting Professor, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC – January 2010

“Answering the Call to Action: Response to the January 12, 2010 Haiti Earthquake”, Gene Wiener Memorial Lecture, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, Pittsburgh, PA – May 2010

“Answering the Call to Action: Response to the Haiti Earthquake of January 12”, Visiting Professor, Rainbow Babies Hospital, Cleveland, OH – October 2010

“Molecular Basis for the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, The Ninth Judson Randolph visiting lectureship, Children’s National Medical Center, Washington, DC – November 2010

“Molecular Mechanisms for the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, The 23rd Annual Meeting of the Japanese Society for Surgical Infection (JSSI), Tokyo, Japan – November 2010

“Neonatal Abdominal Surgical Emergencies,” “Principles of Surgical Infections and Antibiotic Treatment: Use, Misuse and Abuse of Antibiotics,” “Pediatric Abdominal Trauma,” “Controversies in the Management of Necrotizing Enterocolitis.” Visiting Professor, Department of Surgery, Hopital de l’Universite d’Etat d’Haiti,

Port-au-Prince, Haiti – December 2010

“Answering the Call to Action: Response to the Haiti earthquake of January 12, 2010”, Martin Luther King Lectureship, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Baltimore, MD

– January 2011

“Answering the Call to Action: Response to the Haiti earthquake of January 12, 2010”, The Gustavus and Louise Pfeiffer Visiting Professor, Stanford University, Stanford, CA – February 2011

“Global Health: Answering the Call to Action: Response to the Haiti Earthquake…” The

64th Annual Hale-McMillan Heritage Lecture and 35th Annual Matthew Walker

Surgical Symposium – Meharry Medical College – Nashville, TN – May 2011

“Molecular basis for the pathogenesis of necrotizing enterocolitis” Pediatric and Surgical

Grand Rounds: “Answering the Call to Action: Response to the Haiti earthquake of

January 12, 2010″, Neonatal Rounds: “Controversies in the management of necrotizing

enterocolitis”. Frank M. Guttman Visiting Professor, Montreal Children’s Hospital

MUHC, Montreal, Canada – June 2011

“Molecular Basis for the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis” and”Answering the

Call to Action: Response to the Haiti Earthquake of January 12, 2010″ 41st Annual

National Pediatric Surgery Meeting – Visiting Professor, University of Padova Medical

School, Padova, Italy – September 2011

“Molecular Basis for the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”- Visiting Professor, Shenzhen Children Hospital, XiangYa hospital, Central South University, Hunan Children’s Hospital, China- October 2011

“Molecular Basis for the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, Visiting Professor, George Washington University, Washington, DC – March 2012

“Molecular Basis for the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, 42nd Annual Drew

Syphax Lecturer, Howard University Hospital, Washington, DC – March 2012

“Molecular Basis for the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, Visiting Professor, School of Medicine/Health Science Center, Stony Brook, NY – March 2012

“Update on pediatric minimally invasive surgery”, “Current management of

hepatoblastoma”, “Current management of Wilm’s tumor”. 2012 China-US (Xiaoxiang)

Visiting Professor, Hunan Children’s Hospital, Changsha, China – June 2012

“Molecular Basis for the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, Surgical Grand

Rounds and “Answering the Call to Action: Response to the Haiti Earthquake of

January 12, 2010″, Glicklich Lecturer, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee,

WI- June 2012

“Molecular Basis for the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, Pediatric Grand Rounds, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center/ Miller Children’s Hospital, Long Beach, CA

– June 2012

“Molecular Basis for the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, Third Annual Arnold Leonard Lecture in Pediatric Surgery, the University of Minnesota, MN

– April 2013

“Molecular Basis for the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, 12th Annual David Tapper Endowed Lectureship, the Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, WA

– May 2013

“Molecular Basis for the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, Visiting Professor, Department of Surgery, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Le Bonnheur Children’s Hospital, Memphis, TN – October 2013.

“Molecular Basis for the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, Orvar Swenson Lectureship, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, IL- December 2013.

“Controversies in the Management of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, Pediatric Grand Rounds, LAC+USC Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA – March 2014

“Molecular Basis for the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, Visiting Professor, the University of Nevada School of Medicine, Las Vegas, NA – March 2014.

Visiting Professor – “Insights into the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, Surgical Grand Rounds at Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, MA – March 2015

Visiting Professor – “Leadership in American Surgery: An African-American Perspective”, Surgical Grand Rounds at General Massachusetts Hospital, Boston, MA –

March 2015

Visiting Professor – “Insights into the pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, 15th Annual Raymond Amoury Surgical Grand Rounds at Children’s Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, MO – April 2015

Visiting Professor – “Leadership in American Surgery: An African-American Perspective”, Surgical Grand Rounds at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX – April 2015

Visiting Professor – “Roles of nitric oxide and the intestinal microbiota in the pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, 2016 Spring Visiting Professor Surgical Grand Rounds at University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Wisconsin, Madison, WI – March 2016

Visiting Professor – “Roles of nitric oxide and the intestinal microbiota in the pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, Jessie Ternberg Visiting Professor Surgical Grand Rounds at Washington University School of Medicine and St. Louis Children’s Hospital, St. Louis, MO – May 2016

Visiting Professor – “Roles of nitric oxide and the intestinal microbiota in the pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, Bookout Visiting Professor during the Annual Resident Research Symposium at Houston Methodist Hospital and The Methodist Institute for Technology, Innovation and Education (MITIE), Houston, TX – June 2016

Visiting Professor – “Leadership in American Surgery: An African-American Perspective”, Weill Cornell Medicine Surgical Grand Rounds – 2nd Annual Diversity Lectureship, New York, NY – February 2017

Visiting Professor – “Roles of Nitric Oxide and the Intestinal Microbiota in the

Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, Thomas V Santulli, MD Lecture Department of Pediatrics Grand Rounds, at Columbia University and the Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital, NY – March 2017

Visiting Professor – “Roles of Nitric Oxide and the Intestinal Microbiota in the

Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, the 27th Imre Pilaszanovich Memorial Lecture, at the University of Pecs, Pecs, Hungary – April 2017

Distinguished Lecturer – “From Rubble to Conjoined twins Separation: Evolution of a Trauma/Critical Care Health System in Post-earthquake Haiti”, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania – Department of Surgery Agnew Surgical Society, Grand Rounds Lecture, Philadelphia, PA – April 2017

Visiting Professor – “Roles of Nitric Oxide and the Intestinal Microbiota in the

Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, 14th Annual Diller B. Groff Lectureship 2017, University of Louisville, Kosair Children’s Hospital, Louisville, KY – June 2017

Visiting Professor – “Molecular Basis for the Pathogenesis of NEC”, Perioperative Services Grand Rounds, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Canada – June 2017

Visiting Professor – “Roles of nitric oxide and the intestinal microbiota in the pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis”, 2017 Donald C. Liu Visiting Professor, Department of Surgery at the University of Chicago, Chicago, IL – December 2017

Visiting Professor – “From Rubble to Conjoined Twins Separation: Evolution of a Trauma/Critical Care Health System in Post-earthquake Haiti”, Academic Day for residents at the Department of Surgery at the University of Chicago, Chicago, IL – December 2017

American Pediatric Surgical Association (APSA) and the Quest for Significance: Addressing Health Disparities at Home and Abroad” Presidential Address Children Hospital Los Angeles, – CA -May 2018

“Disruptive Innovation in Medical Education: Curricular Reforms versus Cultural Change?” Grand Rounds Medical Education/EDO, Faculty Community Event UMMSOM, Miami, FL- October 2018

Visiting Professor – Research Day Session III Keynote Lecture: “RBC Lecture from Rubble to Conjoined Twins Separation”: “Evolution of the Health Care Infrastructure to Support Pediatric Surgery in Post-earthquake Haiti”-University of West Indies School of Clinical Medicine and Research, The Bahamas -September 2018

Visiting Professor Presentation/Lecture- Title:” Update on Necrotizing Enterocolitis”- 42nd Year Miami Neonatology Conference, Miami Beach, FL, November 2019

Visiting Professor -Presentation “Leadership in American Surgery”- 44th Annual Zollinger Visiting Professorship- The Ohio State University Department of Surgery Grand Rounds, Columbus Ohio – May 2019

Visiting Professor – UNC Grand Rounds Presentation “Leadership in America Society: An African American Perspective” – North Carolina, August 2019

Visiting Professor – Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Pediatric Grand Rounds – Insights into the Pathogenesis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis: The Roles of Nitric Oxide and the Intestinal Microbiota” – September 2019

Asa Yancey Visiting Professor – U. of Michigan: “Leadership in America Society: An African American Perspective” – September 2019

