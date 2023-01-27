Linden man arrested for attempting to bribe Police following gun find

Black Immigrant Daily News

The gun that was seized

A male resident of Wismar, Linden who attempted to bribe a team of Police officers following the discovery of a firearm has been taken into custody on Wednesday.

Based on information received, Police ranks were performing duties at 28 Miles Amelia’s Falls Access Road, Upper Essequibo River when they intercepted the 35-year-old suspect of Phase 1B Wisroc, Wismar, Linden.

Police said ranks were on patrol when they observed a makeshift wooden-and-tarpaulin camp a short distance away from the Essequibo River.

The ranks proceeded to the camp, where they observed the suspect, who identified himself as a security officer. During a search of the camp, the ranks found a shotgun wrapped in a hammock.

Upon examination, one 12-gauge cartridge was found in the firearm, which had no serial number.

The suspect, when questioned about the firearm, stated: “Officer, I hunt with this gun to make me lil side hustle on my lil security work, I get $200,000, what y’all can do for me?”

He was immediately arrested and escorted to the Mackenzie Police Station along with the shotgun and cartridge, which were lodged there. He remains in custody, pending further investigation and charges.

NewsAmericasNow.com