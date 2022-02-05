L’institution électorale abandonnée par le gouvernement depuis cinq mois

·1 min read
Home
Local News
L’institution électorale abandonnée par le gouvernement depuis cinq mois
The content originally appeared on: Le Nouvelliste
Alors que le gouvernement projette d’organiser des élections à la fin de cette année, l’institution électorale est traitée en parent pauvre. « Depuis la révocation des membres du Conseil électoral provisoire à la fin du mois de septembre 2021, le gouvernement n’a décaissé même pas une gourde pour le fonctionnement de l’institution électorale qui existe et fonctionne indépendamment de la présence d’un Conseil », a confié au Nouvelliste un cadre de l’institution.

Notr…