Local Gift Guide – Small businesses make quality Christmas products Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Shop local this Christmas!

Why?

When Loop asked some small business owners, why shoppers should give their locally-made products as gifts this year, some of the responses include “because they look good”, “I used the best ingredients”, “I do my research”, “it’s all unique” and “variety sets my products apart.”

We visited booths in December at Kooyman’s Christmas Wonderland and Kloth Expo, and local businesses in Barbados are showing more and more creativity and have quality assurance and presentation mastered.

Here’s what these entrepreneurs had to say about why you should choose them as your source for Christmas 2022 gifts!

NewsAmericasNow.com