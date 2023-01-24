Loop Lens: Popcaan’s ‘Great Is He’ Miami-style album launch Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

And so it was that the week was off to a great start for dancehall and Unruly fans alike. With the Great Is He (GIHE) albumopener Defeat The Struggle, Popcaan dropped his fifth studio album.

But, on Monday, the Firm and Strong crooner revealed his first full-length project under OVO Sound, at an intimate listening party at The Cove in Kingston.

The 17-track album, that closes with the title track, is billed as a kaleidoscopic effort where “Popcaan uses all avenues to explore where he comes from” – St Thomas, of course.

Sutherland, who’s lauded as one of The Rock’s greatest rockstars, has features that include Drake, Burna Boy, Toni-Ann Singh and Chronic Law, among other top tier acts.

Loop Lens introduces you to greatness only. The album is slated for release on January 27 across all major streaming platforms.

