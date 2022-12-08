Lovell is willing to take on opponents once the playing field is level, and recommends a Debate Commission be put in place

Black Immigrant Daily News

Leader of the United Progressive Party in Antigua and Barbuda, Harold Lovell

Harold Lovell, the Political Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), says he is willing to take on any political opponent in a debate.

However, he says, the debate cannot be a one-sided affair, and it should be premised on certain fundamental issues, set guidelines, and rules.

Lovell says, further, that there must be a level playing field; therefore, a proper Debate Commission would need to be put in place to oversee the process.

Lovell is clear that he will not be suckered into any unfair situation in which he is unable to counter accusations and assertions – especially those by Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

SOURCE: Real News

