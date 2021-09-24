Machine Gun Kelly Booed Off Stage By Angry Fans At Louder Than Life Festival

Machine Gun Kelly was embarrassingly booed off stage by fans at Louder Than Life festival.

It seems that Machine Gun Kelly is still paying for his comments aimed at Slipknot’s Corey Taylor. Fans clearly are still not happy with him, which they expressed during his recent performance at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

Several fans could be seen flipping him off while others joined in a chorus of boos during his set. The beef seemingly started when MGK, at the Riot concert earlier in September, said, “Hey, you wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fing weird mask on a fing stage talking sh*t.”

His comments weren’t unprompted as many first believed because earlier in the year, it seems Taylor had his own shade for MGK when he said that the former rapper now turned rocker had ?“failed in one genre and decided to go rock.” They seem to have some history as TMZ also reported that Taylor did a verse for MGK’s “Tickets to my Downfall,” but it never made the album because, according to MGK, “it was f***ing terrible.”

Taylor refuted this on September 20, on Twitter, when he posted, “I don’t like people airing private sh*t like a child,” he tweeted on September 20.

He added: “So this is all I’ll say: I didn’t do the track because I don’t like when people try to ‘write’ for me. I said NO to THEM. So without further ado… #receipts This is all I’m going to say about it.”

He further shared screenshots which included a tweet that showed that Kelly and his team had notes for Taylor’s initial verse and that when Taylor realized that they wouldn’t see eye to eye on the project, he decided to opt-out.

According to TMZ, the hatred could also have come about because of MGK’s recent pivot into the rock genre. They opined that some fans were upset by the change and others simply thought his career as a rapper was in doubt anyway.

Check out the performance below.