Maersk turns record profit and predicts supply chain chaos will continue

The surging cost of shipping propelled Maersk’s profit before taxes and interest to $5.9 billion and sales to $16.6 billion in the third quarter, the Danish company announced Tuesday. That’s the best performance for both sales and earnings since Maersk was founded in 1904.

Profits were up nearly five times over the previous year as surging freight rates more than offset higher costs. The cost of shipping has increased dramatically over the past year due to a surge in consumer demand for goods and disruption to global supply chains.

Maersk said its financial performance had been helped by strong growth in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia, with shipping volumes from those regions increasing by nearly 10%.

It expects that supply chain chaos will continue.

