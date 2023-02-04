Mahogany proves a cut above rivals in Eileen Cliggott Memorial Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

MAHOGANY made light work of his only threat, SHE’S MY DESTINY, sprinting away in the stretch run of Saturday’s Eileen Cliggott Memorial Trophy at Caymanas Park, registering a two-and-three-quarter length win at six and a half furlongs.

Allowing SHE’S MY DESTINY 12lb, MAHOGANY made a mockery of topweight 126lb, clocking 1:19.2 in the graded stakes/open allowance event after tracking the five-year-old mare into the lane.

MAHOGANY has now won 15 races from 22 starts, following an easy victory in the Ian Levy Cup on December 31.

Robert Halledeen rode three winners including two for champion trainer Jason DaCosta – SIR JOHN and OLDE WHARF – after opening the 10-race card astride SELECT ME for Patrick Lynch.

Trevor Simpson and Aaron Chatrie rode two-timers. Simpson, a five-time champion, who is on winter break from the Canadian circuit, won back-to-back races aboard SALUTE THE DEPUTY and AWESOME ANTHONY in the third and fourth events, respectively.

Chatrie rode a double, SENSATIONAL STORM and CLASSICAL ORB, breaking a lean spell for Collin Blair, who saddled both winners.

Racing continues Sunday afternoon with a nine-race card set to run off at noon.

NewsAmericasNow.com