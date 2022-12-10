Man admits to stealing Vitz car

Black Immigrant Daily News

(Photo Source: Observer)

A young man, Quaniel Joseph, admitted on Thursday to stealing a Toyota Vitz from the home of a married couple in 2019.

On July 8 2019, the couple parked a black Vitz worth $20,000 with rental plates at their Gambles home.

When they awoke in the morning, they realised the vehicle was missing and when they checked their CCTV cameras, they observed two men taking the vehicle.

Prior to that incident, on 14 June 2019, a silver Toyota Allion was stolen from another woman.

And when that woman went to the G-Spot Bar in St John’s on July 8, she saw a black Toyota Vitz bearing the plates of her stolen car.

She and her boyfriend confronted the two passengers prompting one to run away. They held onto the driver and called the police to the scene.

Both vehicles were returned to their respective owners.

Meanwhile, the then 19-year-old Joseph and the passenger who fled the scene were charged in relation to the stolen Vitz.

Joseph, despite pleading guilty, told the court that it was the other defendant who stole the car.

He shared however that the case was dropped against that individual at the Magistrate’s Court.

The defendant went on to claim that he was implicated because he was driving but he told the judge he was not a thief, and added, “I was young at the time so I was happy that I was driving”.

The 21-year-old was then sentenced by Justice Colin Williams to “time served” having already spent nine months on remand for the offence, which carries a maximum sentence of three years.

SOURCE: Observer

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP

NewsAmericasNow.com