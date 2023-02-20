Man arrested for driving without permit during Operation SOCA

Black Immigrant Daily News

POLICE officers from the Northern Division conducted a sweep in the last 24 hours, issuing fixed penalty tickets and arresting one man for driving without a valid driver’s permit as part of Operation SOCA (Securing Our Carnival Activities).

A release from the police service on Sunday said Operation SOCA consisted of roving exercises, street checks and roadblocks.

Police said officers paid attention to “known drug blocks, crime hotspots, vehicular traffic, pedestrians and suspicious persons.”

An operation in the Malabar district, with special attention paid to the Malabar Train Line, Joseph Avenue, Kellawan Avenue, and Malabar Extension, resulted in 22 fixed penalty notices being issued.

A roving exercise in Talparo, La Horquetta and Maloney resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old man for driving without a valid driver’s permit.

The release said the operations were spearheaded by acting ACP Wayne Mystar, Senior Supts Francis and Revenales and co-ordinated by several officers from the various police stations in the division.

The release said the police service will continue Operation SOCA during the Carnival period. Operation SOCA is aimed at reducing crimes and ensuring the safety of citizens and visitors.

