Man gets 14 years for raping woman while she slept

Black Immigrant Daily News

A 14-year jail sentence was on Monday, handed down to Rudolph Williams, the 36-year-old man who broke into a woman’s house and raped her while she slept.

After about two hours of deliberations on November 7, a 12-member jury panel found Williams unanimously guilty of the act which was committed between September 29 and 30, 2021.

The victim was 22 at the time.

Justice Sandil Kissoon, who presided over the trial, reprimanded the convict for his involvement in this gruesome crime while delivering his sentencing remarks on Monday.

From the jail sentence, the Judge ordered that the Prison Service must deduct whatever time Williams has already spent in pre-trial detention.

According to the prosecution, sometime between the dates mentioned in the charge, Williams unlawfully entered the woman’s home and raped her while she was sleeping in bed. Attorney Ravindra Mohabir represented the convict.

The prosecution’s case was presented by State Counsel Cicelia Corbin, Caressa Henry, and Marisa Edwards. Williams’s trial was held in-camera at the Sexual Offences Court in Demerara.

NewsAmericasNow.com