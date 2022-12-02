Man gunned down in Wallerfield while washing yard

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

Stock photo

An early-morning shooting in Wallerfield has left a man dead.

Police said Wendell George was washing the yard of his home in Antigua Road, at around 6.30 am, when he was confronted by two men.

George ran to the back of the house but was shot by the men who ran away.

Residents heard gunshots and called the police.

Officers from the Northern Division Task Force found George’s body. A district medical officer declared George dead.

Police from the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) also found several spent shells.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II officers are continuing enquiries.

NewsAmericasNow.com