Black Immigrant Daily News

Man Hospitalized Following Traffic Accident –

A 50-year old Lightfoot Estate man is in the hospital after a minivan knocked him off a motorcycle late Wednesday.

The incident happened on Factory Road at the T-junction outside Alanna’s Pizza.

Investigators say a 50-year-old Potter’s man was driving a charcoal Honda Stepwagon, heading West on Factory Road a few minutes before 11pm. (STATE MEDIA)

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]