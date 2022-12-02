Man on most wanted list held with female, in police raid Loop Jamaica

Man on most wanted list held with female, in police raid

Police have arrested a man who was on their most wanted list during an operation in St Catherine.

The man identified as Dennis ‘Ginseng’ Mundell was held during a targeted operation carried out by the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigations Branch, (CTOC) in the parish.

A Glock pistol has been seized and a female accomplice was taken into custody as well.

Police said Mundell was wanted for a number of murders and other serious crimes committed in Kingston West and other divisions across the island.

One of his alleged victims was identified as Romain Atkinson, a man who was shot and killed in December 2020.

Police sources said to note, Mundell was held two years to the month, he reportedly shot dead Atkinson.

