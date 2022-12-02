Man who stole televisions: A woman told me to do it

Black Immigrant Daily News

A 40-year-old man who stole two televisions from a Tunapuna furniture store on Wednesday, told police he was instructed to do it by a woman he knows.

Police said the man walked into Furniture Plus, Tunapuna, at around 1 pm, and took a 43-inch Maxsonic television worth $3,899, and a 43-inch Samsung smart television worth $5,499.

The man placed the televisions in a white Nissan AD Wagon and drove off.

Workers made a report to the police.

Tunapuna police began an investigation and went to the man’s St Augustine workplace where they found him and the two televisions.

Police questioned the man who told officers he was told by a friend to take the televisions.

The man was charged with larceny and is expected to appear before a Tunapuna magistrate on Friday.

