Man wielding knife sets fire to Tokyo train, injuring at least 8, public broadcaster reports

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The incident took place, authorities say, at around 8 p.m. (7 a.m. ET) on a train on the Keio railway line, NHK reported.

The train was operating near Kokuryo Station, in the city of Chofu, west of Tokyo.

The suspect was also reported to have scattered liquid in the train car, which he then set ablaze.

At least eight people were injured, NHK reported citing police. One of the victims, a man in his 60s, is seriously injured and unconscious, NHK reported.

