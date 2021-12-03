Mariah Carey Celebrates ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Certifying Diamond

Mariah Carey now has the biggest-selling holiday single.

The record has the distinguished title of being the first holiday single to be certified Diamond, and it’s just another Diamond added to Mariah Carey’s stash. The beloved song, which rings in the Christmas season as a tradition for many the minute Thanksgiving ends, was certified diamond on Friday by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), making it the first holiday song to achieve such a feat.

A song or album must sell 10 million units to be certified diamond. While previously, the RIAA only counted actual sales of copies, the organization now relies on a mixed-consumption methodology to evaluate sales and streaming equivalents.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” had long achieved platinum status from just sales alone, but with Digital Streaming attracting more listeners as the years go by, the song has quickly climbed to the big leagues and has racked up historic streaming numbers –particularly during the Christmas season.

The song was released almost 27 years ago in 1994, but it only started becoming a classic when it comes to Christmas traditions after a decade as it became a go-to song for the holidays.

The first significant record the track earned was in 2005 when it was certified Gold.

Around 2010, the single finally hit platinum, and thereafter it was certified almost 9x platinum.

Mariah Carey has several albums which have been certified Diamond but “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is the first single to earn Diamond certification.

The song is currently on the Billboard 100 and is expected to climb to the Top 10 Chart as the season progresses and more people feel the Christmas spirit.

It is expected to get to No. 1 as Christmas approaches, as has been the case in previous years.