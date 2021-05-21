Marijuana News Today – May 21, 2021

A cannabis company backed by Snoop Dogg has begun trading on the London Stock Exchange; Jamaican women could benefit from marijuana breast cancer cure and more cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today in 60 seconds.
A cannabis company backed by Snoop Dogg has begun trading on the London Stock Exchange; Jamaican women could benefit from marijuana breast cancer cure and more cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today in 60 seconds.