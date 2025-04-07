World News
Markets off to terrible start for the week as US tariff shockwaves spread
07 April 2025
- Stock markets across Asia and Europe have dropped sharply as the shockwaves from United States President Donald Trump’s tariffs continue to be felt around the world.
- Taiwan’s benchmark TAIEX and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng have plunged about 10 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 dived nearly 9 percent.
