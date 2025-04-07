blinking-dotLive updates,

Currency traders work near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 7, 2025

China hits back at Trump tariffs with 34% tax on US goods, calls actions 'unilateral bullying'

  • Stock markets across Asia and Europe have dropped sharply as the shockwaves from United States President Donald Trump’s tariffs continue to be felt around the world.
  • Taiwan’s benchmark TAIEX and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng have plunged about 10 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 dived nearly 9 percent.