Married Women’s Quarters Get Face Lift – St. Lucia Times News

Volunteers from the Taiwan Technical Mission (TTM) and U.S. Peace Corps collaborated with the Saint Lucia National Trust (SLNT) for a clean-up activity at the Married Women’s Quarters at Vigie on Saturday, December 10.

The clean-up exercise was held in recognition of this year’s International Volunteers Day, which was observed on Monday, December 5, under the theme, “Solidarity through Volunteering”. This year’s observance sought to highlight the power of our collective humanity to drive positive change through volunteerism.

After brief remarks by Finola Jennings-Clarke, SLNT’s Manager of Outreach and Business Development, on the historical context of the facility, the volunteers began the two-hour clean-up exercise.

Nearly fifty bags of garbage – including glass and plastic bottles, broken glass windows, cardboard, and cans – were collected. Tree vines and other weeds were also cut and removed from the dilapidated buildings.

The Married Women’s Quarters previously housed the wives of British soldiers based in Saint Lucia during the World War I and II era. The facility is an important part of Saint Lucia’s military heritage. It was completed about 1900 and abandoned in 1905. The property, which includes the Meadows Battery, was vested in the Saint Lucia National Trust in November 2015 for eventual conversion into a national museum.

This year, international volunteers from the Taiwan Technical Mission and U.S. Peace Corps are returning to Saint Lucia. They hope to work with the Saint Lucian community and the Government of Saint Lucia for the prosperous development of the island.

The Taiwan Technical Mission offers a range of assistance that centers on four core operations: lending and investment, technical cooperation, humanitarian assistance, and international education and training.

The U.S. Peace Corps is a service opportunity for motivated change-makers to immerse themselves in a community abroad, working side by side with local leaders to tackle the most pressing challenges of our generation.

SOURCE: Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Saint Lucia

