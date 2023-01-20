Martinique-born Pietrick Voyer is new GAIA Director of Operations Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Hadley Bourne, chief executive officer of the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA), has announced a new addition to the GAIA management team.

Pietrick Voyer, the new director of operations, joined GAIA Inc in October 2022, and his contribution to the efficiency of the airport is evidenced by positive passenger feedback and an overall smoother operation.

Martinique-born Voyer brings extensive knowledge and international experience in the aviation industry.

“I’ve gained valuable experience throughout the years at several airports internationally, and I’m happy to bring this knowledge back to the Caribbean for our benefit,” said Voyer.

Before joining the GAIA team, Voyer, a graduate of Cranfield University, worked with Munich Airport International as a Senior Consultant/Project Manager. There, he led international teams in developing airport infrastructure and operations worldwide in America, Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia. He also led the transformation of the airline ground operation of Eithad Airways in Abu Dhabi and is sought after by key members within the industry to participate in conferences, sit on panels and educate eager minds.

In the role of Director of Operations, Voyer will use his knowledge and skills to transform and upgrade GAIA’s operational processes to ensure maximum efficiency at the airport, thereby maintaining an excellent customer experience.

NewsAmericasNow.com