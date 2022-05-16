Mase Says Diddy Sabotage His ‘Lovers & Friends’ Set In Las Vegas

Mase says his former label boss is still actively working to sabotage his career.

The former Bad Boy Records artist is accusing Diddy of having a hand in his set being cut short at the Lovers and Friends Festival on Sunday. Diddy was also in Las Vegas, where he is hosting the Billboard Music Awards, but his former artist Mase thinks the hip hop mogul tried to dull his shine.

According to patrons at the event, Mase’s performance was cut short, which led him to theorize that alleged dirty work by Diddy was at play.

“Somebody somewhere paid a few dollars to stop my show but that can’t stop somebody like me, I don’t get ran away too easy, I just wasn’t made for that,” Mase says to the audience.

“So Imma take my time,” the former Bad Boy rapper says with a fan pointing out that the rapper spent over 15 minutes on stage and didn’t move until he was allowed to finish his set.

As he got ready to finish the set, he made sure to thank Diddy.

“Let this be a lesson to y’all when people push you and try to stop you, there’re certain people not meant to be stopped. You gotta stand your ground though. Thank you, Puff. you know you paid for that right? I got you n**** I heard you loud and clear,” he said.

Some fans online pointed out that there was no malicious reason for his set being cut.

“So Mase came out like 7 minutes late. Also may have had some technical issues because he started stalling for a little while after doing a few songs. With a large lineup like this you know some people will get their set cut,” one person wrote online.

Mase has made sure that everyone knows he and Diddy are not on good terms. In March, he released a diss track for Diddy on his new song “Oracle 2: The Liberation Of Mason Betha,” where he accuses Diddy of capitalizing on Biggie’s death.

As he spits, “Yeah, I’m just a Harlem n-gga reppin’ down a Vegas strip with my own Suge/You from Mt. Vernon, n-gga, go and rep your own hood/I’m not hating on your Billi worth/Right now, I’m only saying what you really work/You ain’t no architect/You just a n-gga who know how to market death.”

He had also called out Diddy for being shady and underpaying him while refusing to hand over his publishing despite offering to buy it back at a current market rate. Mase says Diddy paid him $20,000 for his publishing and he offered the Bad Boy Records found $2 million to get them back and Diddy turned down the offer.

Last year Mase called out Diddy for refusing his $2 million offer to buy his masters from Diddy, who allegedly told him he would only sell back the masters if Mase could “beat the European guy’s” offer.

“You bought it for about 20k & I offered you 2m in cash,” he added. “This is not black excellence at all,” he said last year.