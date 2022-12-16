Massive fire at hardware on Hagley Park Road Loop Jamaica

Massive fire at hardware on Hagley Park Road Loop Jamaica
Jamaica News
Firefighters are now battling a massive fire at New Budget Supplies Hardware on Hagley Park Road in St Andrew.

Several units are now on location.

Loop News will have more on this developing story.

