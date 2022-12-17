Master P Fires Back At His SOn Romeo Miller Over DJ TWitch: ‘Satan You Are A Liar’

The producer had a reply for his son Romeo Miller who called him out for being a hypocrite on Thursday as he shared his sympathies for DJ TWitch, who committed suicide.

Master P can’t be bothered by Romeo Miller, whom he says is being used by Satan. In a post a day before, Romeo called out Master P for neglecting his children since the loss of his daughter.

In his Instagram Story, Romeo didn’t seem pleased that his father had been more concerned about a stranger dealing with suicide while his own children were suicidal.

“Today was a boiling point,” Romeo began. “I seen a man avoid his own children struggle with suicide and depression but post another man whom passed today that he doesn’t even know. Yall idols be lost. Better stop following the blind. Watch when it’s revealed.”

It seems he was reacting to a post by Master P urging that others show love and appreciation because life is short.

“Rip to the One and Only dancing #DjTwitch and Salute @snoopdogg for celebrating him! These are crazy times we are living in,” he wrote on his Instagram feed. “Life is Too Short, Appreciate your loved ones……………. #Mentalillness is Real.”

It seems that Master P wasn’t bothered by Romeo’s post, as he responded on Friday.

“Satan you are a liar! I love y’all and Jesus loves you too. Keep being a blessing and more Blessings will come to You,” he captioned a video of a woman singing a song that Satan is a liar.

Both Master P and Romeo continue to mourn their daughter and sister Tytyana Miller who died earlier this year from accidental fentanyl intoxication. The producer recently spoke about losing his daughter and her impact on him.

”I miss her,” he said while telling the crowd that he loves his daughter.

“I always was her parachute and now she’s my parachute in the sky looking over me,” the 52-year-old said while noting that he would dedicate time to working with initiatives to raise awareness of drug addiction.