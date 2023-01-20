Mavado Reacts To Usain Bolt $12 Million Fraud: ‘Jamaica full of white collar criminal’

Mavado is the latest dancehall artist to react to Usain Bolt’s multimillion-dollar fraud case at the Stocks and Securities Limited.

Like Usain Bolt, the dancehall singjay also has his own fraud case playing out in the courts for years. In a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, Mavado shared an article about embattled former attorney Jennifer Messado, and her husband had their bail extended. We’ve covered the case of Vado and Messado extensively over the years. The singer alleges that the disbarred lawyer defrauded him out of over JM$30 million involving the sale of a real estate property.

While Mavado did not mention Bolt in his statement, it’s clear that he is calling out a certain class of people in Jamaica on the heels of the ex-athletes missing funds amounting to US$12.7 million, which is just over JM$2 billion.

“Jamaica full of white collar criminal and the government is not doing anything about it because the people who’s taking your money are friends of the bosses who runs the country and who makes the talk and support white collar crime against the people..who came from nothing to something under this government you will never see the real criminals goes to jail as long as they come from up town where everyone goes to the same school and grow up together lol all I can say Jamaica get f*** and we haveto pray because it’s a serious thing and it’s getting worse because now dem getting very dry eye with it so who’s going to save us [Prime Minister Andrew Holness] the DPP give them bail each time dem do it,” Mavado wrote.

Vado has been battling Messado since 2018 in the Jamaican court system. According to the singer’s attorney, the trial date for Messado is set for March 1-3 this year. He also wants to testify in the trial via live video since he is currently living in the United States.

In the meantime, Usain Bolt is among some 30 investors who lost funds at the Stocks and Securities Limited. The governing body of the financial sector, the Jamaica Financial Service Commission, FSC, has since stepped in to assume control of the company, while relevant law enforcement bodies have launched an investigation.