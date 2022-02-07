‘May God be with my son’: Dad’s farewell to boy who died in well

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Crowds gathered in Morocco’s northern Chefchaouen province on Monday to attend the funeral of five-year-old Rayan Aourram, who died after being trapped in a well for four days.

Hundreds of mourners carried Rayan’s coffin, and laid him to rest two days after he passed away.

Rayan was confirmed dead late Saturday by authorities after an ongoing rescue attempt failed to save him.

The five-year-old boy had been trapped since Tuesday before being retrieved by rescue teams from the well on Saturday, but did not survive his ordeal, state media reported.

Rayan’s parents were transferred to the cemetery in an ambulance, both distressed and in tears as seen on local broadcaster, Chouf TV.

