Mbappe scores 2, France Reaches Knockout Stage of World Cup

Black Immigrant Daily News

Source: The Associated Press

Kylian Mbappe scored two goals and put defending champion France into the knockout stage of the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Denmark.

Mbappe put France ahead in the 61st minute and scored the winner in the 86th with his right thigh as Les Bleus became the first team to advance to the next round.

Denmark dfender Andreas Christensen equalized for his team with a header in the 68th.

Mbappe has scored three goals so far in Qatar. He scored four goals when France won the World Cup four years ago.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP