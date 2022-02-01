Meek Mill Blames Atlantic Records For Fallout With Roddy Ricch & Rick Ross

Meek Mill says major label Atlantic Records is behind his past issues with Roddy Ricch and Rick Ross.

In a tweetstorm on Tuesday, the Philly rhymer didn’t hold back his feelings as he opened up about his past issues with Roddy Ricch and the role Atlantic Records played. Meek Mill is gearing up to release his new album, and he is making it clear that it will not be released under any major labels. It’s quite evident he has a lot of bad blood with his labels which might further explain his recent falling out with his longtime mentor Rick Ross.

“So look I made Atlantic records 100’s of millions and let them rape me out out Roddy a artist they came to me about in jail … they still saying I can’t drop music until 9 months after my last album got blackballed just wrapped buildings and Nina art with talent,” Meek tweeted.

He added in another tweet that the same label tried to do the same thing with him and Rick Ross. “Roddy my youngin still …. But that label seperated us instantly when the millions came in from him… same thing they tried to do with me and rozay … it takes a long time to catch up too because most of em tied in for the love of some money …artist scared to speak up,” Meek tweeted.

In further explaining what transpired behind the scenes in the early stages of Roddy Ricch career, Meek Mill says Roddy’s people brought the young rapper to him, but he was cut out of the deal as soon as labels stepped in.

“I had to think Roddy didn’t come to me he was on his own grind … they bought him to me and cut me out soon as the money came … the label should of paid me not “Roddy” then they fed him like I was tryna lock him in … I was tryna help and eat ain’t get a Dolla from label!” Meek tweeted.

Nevertheless, Meek Mill says he and Roddy Ricch are on good terms now, and he is only venting because he didn’t get a dollar off the deal, all while he was trying to help Roddy get his big break. Roddy remains one of the most promising young rappers in the game right now, so one can understand why Meek is disgruntled.

The Dreamchasers rapper also pointed out that he had to fight his label to count his DC4 project as an album despite making millions off said project.