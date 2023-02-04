Meek Mill Reacts To DJ Drama Claiming Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Just Wanna Rock’ Replaced ‘Dreams And Nightmares’ As Philly Anthem

DJ Drama seems to be starting another beef as he claims that Lil Uzi Vert has replaced Meek Mill after the former’s song was used as the Eagles’ anthem at the team’s last game.

Lil Uzi ran onto the field along with the Philadelphia Eagles team ahead of their winning game on Sunday, and Drama stirred the pot as he suggested that Meek Mill, who was previously associated with the team and whose music was played in prior games, has been replaced by Uzi.

“You did see Lil Uzi Vert bring out the Eagles to victory against the 49ers with ‘Just Wanna Rock. I think it’s fair to say that ‘I Just Wanna Rock’ has replaced—with all due respect—’Dreams and Nightmares’ as the new anthem of Philadelphia, as the new anthem of the Philadelphia Eagles this year,” DJ Drama said in an impromptu interview with TMZ.

“I’m looking forward to hearing that song many, many times [throughout] Super Bowl weekend,” he added.

Meek Mill’s 2012 track “Dreams and Nightmares” was used by the Eagles throughout their Super Bowl championship chase in 2018 and has been regarded as a Philly sports anthem as it rallied state patriotism to back the powerful NFL team.

Meek Mill also responded to Drama on Thursday night, seemingly not bothered by the comparisons made by DJ Drama.

“Intro been lighting the world for 10 years! Like shaking rooms for years!” he wrote on Twitter.

Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” was released last October under DJ Drama’s Generation Now label and peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. That could explain why he has high hopes for the track.

In the meantime, the Philadelphia Eagles is one to watch, with fans expecting that the team could walk away with the Super Bowl LVII championship title.