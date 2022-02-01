Meek Mill Says Next Album Will Not Be Released On Rick Ross Label, Eyes NFT

Meek Mill is bypassing major labels including Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group for his next album as he eyes a entirely NFT release.

NFTs are the new wave, and Meek Mill is looking to cash in with hopes of the spoils usually taken by music labels being used to lift up his hood in Philadelphia. Even though the rapper released his new album Expensive Pain late last year, he’s already gearing up to drop a brand new mixtape as a part of his Dream Chasers series.

Meek is doing things quite differently with this one where releases and sales are concerned. Instead of working through the likes of Maybach Music Group, Atlantic Records, or Roc Nation, Meek is going completely independent, and he’s even seeking the help of his Twitter followers for advice on how to go about it.

“No major label …. So every time I make real money off music … ima invest a million in my hood… off the flow! Pay attention “real steppa sh*t,” he tweeted about his intentions with the upcoming project.

“What platform with block chain ready for music …. I may do one platform for my music ?????? Serious question??? Sandbox, opensea ?????” He questioned.

The Philly rapper received some free game from fans about truly cutting out the middle man with recommendations for fans to mint the project directly through the Discord platform. Meek had more questions about the platform such as how much traffic can be handled by the platform as well as how sharing between creatives is done.

“What is the definition on mint the project I don’t know what minting is #twitterschoolme,” Meek Mill questioned his Twitter teachers.

“Minting the project is when this nft the data is added to the blockchain and transferred to the a wallet,” one person answered. Another shared info on Whitelisting; “White list is a member list you select to have access to a private mint. Minting is when you generate the contract and purchase it.”

The “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper was praised for his enthusiasm to learn the new technology, even though he agreed that it was never his strong suit from the beginning.

“My career took off on YouTube I didn’t even know how to upload … I gotta learn this stuff! Lol,” The rapper joked.

With the business side getting taken care of, Meek insisted that he will be upping the ante on his upcoming project with more high-profile features. “My last album I didn’t do big feats for a reason … now ima go there for the paper!!!!!”

Expensive Pain featured the likes of Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Kehlani, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Giggs, Young Thug, Vory, Lil Uzi Vert, and Brent Faiyaz. The project debuted at number 3 on the Billboard 200 Chart and moved 95,000 units in its first week. It remains to be seen just how differently the growing NFT trend will affect sale numbers.

Despite the numbers, it seems Meek Mill will most likely be happy not to run anything through labels which he aired out sometime last year. According to the rapper, he has never actually been paid by the labels he is signed to, although the head of Maybach Music Group Rick Ross states the beef is most likely between Atlantic Records.