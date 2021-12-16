Megan Thee Stallion Vents About Coverage Of Tory Lanez Case Amid New Witness Statement

Megan Thee Stallion is not happy about the news reports from the preliminary case hearing on December 14 and has lashed out at journalists and blogs who she accuses of deflecting on the fact that she was shot.

At Tuesday’s hearing, the lead detective Stogner gave evidence that Megan’s statements were consistent with her later claims that Tory Lanez was the one who allegedly shot her.

Lanez’s attorney suggested to the detective that statements made by Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion that there was a fight with another female in the car all point to another person as the perpetrator that shot Megan and that it wasn’t Lanez.

The attorney said that bodycam footage has Lanez saying he was “trying to protect my girl,” suggesting that he and Megan were intimately involved and he wouldn’t have a motive to shoot her.

According to the lawyer, the fight between Megan Thee Stallion and the other female identified as Kelsey Nicole, the former best friend of Megan, started because Kelsey became aware that Megan had slept with Tory, who she too was romantically interested in accused Megan of having “backdoored” her.

The lawyer also cross-examined the detective, who clarified that Kelsey had gun powder residue on her hand.

Megan, however, lashed out at reporters on Wednesday morning for focusing less on the fact that she was shot and more on the fight in the car.

“Like I’ve been SHOT and the focus of some these headlines are dismissing that I was attacked with a WEPON WHILE I WAS UNARMED and trying to paint it as a cat fight between friends why do I have to relive this with everyone on the internet every day ? And watch y’all gaslight me,” she said on Twitter.

Tory Lanez has denied that he shot Megan but has not offered any information as to how the rapper became injured. On the other hand, Kelsey Nicole has remained silent even though she came out in the comment section of the Shaderoom’s post on IG, where she denied the reports calling it “all cap.”

Megan, however, questioned the news reports.

“Don’t blogs/ journalists have to have accurate/ credible sources before going with a story ? Or is it just like a new I got paid to post this or I heard out from my home girl type policy these days.”

In Megan’s previous recount, she had said she got shot while she was standing outside of the car because “she didn’t want to argue anymore.” Of course, this brings things into perspective in building up Lanez’s defense to say it was someone else who shot her.

New Independent witness claims Megan Thee Stallion and Kelsey were fighting moments before the shooting

The lead detective disclosed that an independent witness told police Megan and Kelsey were fighting, which she saw allegedly right before the shooting. The detective claims that the witness reportedly saw the shooting take place and claimed that the gun’s muzzle flash went off closer to Kelsey than Tory.

Tory Lanez’s attorney reportedly said that the claim by the witness about the muzzle flash is “corroborated by the gunshot residue found on the other female’s hands.” According to TMZ, Holley said in an interview that- “It was further established that Megan gave several inconsistent accounts of what happened that night and that she omitted key information to the police.”

Holley’s statement is directed to Megan’s earlier explanations to responding officers that the injuries to her feet were caused by broken glass and not a bullet.

In a later live video, Megan Thee Stallion said she omitted that information to the police because she was afraid that if she had told police there was a Black man in the car with a gun, Tory might have gotten shot and killed.

Holley said – “We look forward to the opportunity to cross examine her at trial about the numerous inconsistencies in her story.”

Yesterday, the lead detective said Megan told police that Lanez shouted, “Dance b*tch, dance!” right before shooting her feet, and he later made a phone call to her while he was in jail where he apologized for “doing something” due to being drunk.

In court, Tory Lanez verbally disputed that bit of evidence asking why he would call either of the women while he was in jail.

Tory Lanez, on the other, is not happy with news reports from the courtroom as he alleged that what was reported was not accurate as to what transpired.