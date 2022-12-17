Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-BFF Kelsey 80 Minute Interview Played In Court

Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-best friend Kelsey continues to get grilled on the witness stand in Tory Lanez assault trial.

On Friday, Kelsey Harris‘ 80-minute interview that she gave to prosecutors back in September was played in full for jurors after Superior Court judge David Herriford granted a prosecution motion to play the video for jurors.

On Thursday, the judge ruled that the entire interview would be played after Tory Lanez’s over-zealous attorney George Mgdesyan pressed Kelsey in cross-examination along the lines that she was pressured by the prosecution in September when she gave them a lengthy statement. During her cross, Kelsey claimed that she had lied to prosecutors in September.

Earlier, the prosecution was using statements from Kelsey’s September interview to refresh her memory after her court testimony became inconsistent. However, the judge noted that the statements couldn’t be admitted into evidence and directed the jury to disregard them. However, because Kelsey became a hostile witness and the defense imputed that the prosecution may have committed prosecutorial misconduct, the judge allowed the video to be played so jurors could come to their own conclusion.

The main points of evidence that Kelsey either flip-flopped on, denied, or claimed to forget was Tory threatening her, she saw Tory with a gun, that Tory assaulted her after shooting Megan and that the rapper offered her money or favors to take care of her and her family as well as a fight between Megan and Kelsey.

Kelsey Harris arrived in court supported by her husband Darien Smith, a music manager for Megan The Stallion’s label 1501 Entertainment, with whom she is in court battling over her label deal which the rapper says is unconscionable.

In the interview, Kelsey’s posture from the September interview appears to be calm. Journalists describe her testimony as flowing with little to no interruptions by the D.A.

In the video, Kelsey said that Tory told his driver to stop the SUV as he tried to have Megan and Kelsey ejected.Kelsey also said she heard gunshots at first; then she saw Tory firing towards Megan.

“I get out of my side & no sooner do you know, you start hearing gunshots going off. I looked up maybe about the second or third gunshot. You see Tory, he’s now in the front seat. I guess he must have jumped over in a smooth transition, & he’s leaning over the door,” Kelsey said.

She continued that Megan Thee Stallion also saw Tory shoot at her, and she was stunned.

“He’s shooting over the top of the door. He was leaning over the front passenger door and he was shooting the gun…(Megan) was walking away when this happened, but by the 3rd or 4th shot, she was facing towards us, and I would describe it as like a deer in headlights.”

She further explained that she was sure of the direction the gun was pointing.

“The way Tory was angling the gun, it wasn’t like straight, it was like, down, definitely in her direction.”

Kelsey did say she didn’t hear Tory say anything, as Megan claimed that Tory said, “dance b*tch.”

Just a day before, Kelsey on the stand claimed that she heard gunshots but did not see Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion, nor did she shoot at Megan. She even denied seeing Megan limping despite videos online showing the rapper leaving bloodied footprints when walking toward police officers.

The case continues on Monday.