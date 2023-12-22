Method Man Distance Self From 50 Cent Beef With Diddy

Method Man makes it clear that he does not want to be drawn into the beef between 50 Cent and Diddy.

Method Man is not for the shenanigans, as he denied that an old video going viral of him claiming that he saw Kanye West engaging in some freaky activity at a Diddy party is untrue.

On Thursday, 50 Cent posted a video of what looks like an old documentary where Method Man is speaking. The audio over the video says, “f**k Kanye West. I hate that n**ga. Plus I seen the n***a at one of Puff’s (Diddy) party this year s**king d*ck in the bathroom.”

50 Cent, who is beefing with Diddy, also questioned what the rapper was saying, captioning the video, “This has not been confirmed, but ya see why I stayed away from the man’s party’s WTF @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi.”

Method Man also denied in the comments that he said, seemingly claiming the video was fake.

“The real vid is on YouTube .. (method man bossip).. do your research .. yall fallin for the remix…” he said in one comment. In another, he added, “This video fake 5. you and Diddy keep me out of this sh*t.”

Method Man Instagram

In the comments, many reacted to the video, with some offering the context of what Method Man said.

“Please research the videos before y’all jump on the bandwagon of judgement! He was giving an example of how viral a lie could go,” one person commented.

Another added, “Yall industry folks stay talking bout what went on at that man’s crib. I just got one question. What was all y’all doing there in the first place.”

“U gotta watch the whole video that ain’t what he was sayin,” another said.

There is nothing gay about Kanye West, who is now in his second marriage to a woman and fathered four children with Kim Kardashian. Still, of course, the video has gone viral, especially with 50 Cent behind it. The ‘Donda’ artist might not be at a great place to be poked, though, so it remains to be seen whether he will add 50 Cent to his list for his next rant.