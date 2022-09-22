Mike Tyson Offered Remy Ma Cars To Spend Night With Him, Fat Joe Shares

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is not disputing that he once made an offer to Bronx rapper Remy Ma to sleep with him in exchange for a luxury car.

An interview clip has gone viral with Mike Tyson sitting down with Fat Joe and Angie Martinez, and it’s quite cringy. Mike Tyson and Fat Joe discussed the story on the former’s podcast called Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast, which premiered on Sept. 15. According to Fat Joe, the incident happened in 2004 when Remy Ma was not only a big-time rapper but she was already established and had several hits under her name, like the track “Monster” featuring Swizz Beatz.

While many were tuned in to the young Remy, who oozed gangster with a splash of sexy, it seemed that Tyson was also watching her. According to Fat Joe, Tyson invited him to his mansion and specially requested the Bronx rapper to come too. “Mike invites me to the house and he says bring Remy Ma with you,” Fat Joe begins.

“We go to the house. He opens the door butt naked,” Joe says. “Mike opens the door ass naked. I’m like, what the fuck is up, bro?’”

Joe added, “He takes me [on] a tour of the house, I’m not lying to you, every room I walked in, there was a chick in every room. In every fucking room, jacuzzi… I’m like what the f**k, Iron Mike, this guy lives a f****g life.”

Mike Tyson, who previewed the story by saying that it is an old story and no one should be mad, also shared that he told Joe to leave the then 24-year-old Remy Ma behind. “I said, ‘Joe, just leave Remy Ma,’” Tyson chimed in. “She was upstairs and I was blocking her. She was, ‘No, no.’”

Joe also confirmed that the boxer “wanted to keep Remy Ma.” When Remy refused, Tyson also tried his best to entice her with material possessions.

“He made her offers. He showed this convertible Benz new shit. He was like, ‘You can keep this, all you gotta do is spend one night.’ She looked at me like, ‘Joe, if you don’t get me the f**k out this house.’ I was like, ‘Mike, we can’t do that. This is my sister’ … He offered her some f**king 500 Benz, I was like, ‘Oh my God.’”

Mike Tyson’s documentary is currently playing on Hulu. The documentary, although not supported by Mike Tyson, does bring into focus the boxer’s extravagant lifestyle but also the difficulties and hardships he faced before becoming a famous boxer, and also his interactions with women as a powerful and famous man.

Tyson’s career suffered immensely when he was accused by a beauty queen, Desiree Washington, of raping her in 1991.

The former heavyweight world champion was arrested in July 1991 after being accused of raping Washington at a Canterbury hotel in Indianapolis. The victim had claimed that the boxer had attended one of her pageant rehearsals in the town, and he had invited her to his hotel room, and while there, he forced himself on her.

In February 1992, Tyson was found guilty of rape after a short two-week trial. He was sentenced to 10 years in jail but eventually had four years suspended and was released early in March 1995.

It’s unclear if his podcast will address the rape trial.