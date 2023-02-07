Minibus Passenger Arrest Goes Viral – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

A minibus passenger arrest on Monday by police officers amid protesting voices from some onlookers has gone viral on social media.

Bus driver Abbott Ernest recalled driving his bus with passengers from Gros Islet heading towards Castries and passing through the back by the gas station at Bois D’Orange to avoid heavy vehicle traffic.

Ernest acknowledged that there is a sign prohibiting minibuses from travelling that route, although private vehicles can.

He disclosed that the police stopped his vehicle, prompting passengers to complain about being delayed since some had left for work early in the morning and were anxious to get back home.

According to Ernest, some of the passengers were ‘giving words’ to the police, who, after a while, advised him that he was going nowhere and instructed the passengers to disembark.

He said a female officer grabbed a woman as she exited from the bus’s rear.

“The woman said, ‘Drop my shirt. It is not your money that buy my shirt,” the driver stated.

Ernest said two male officers grabbed the female passenger and placed her in handcuffs as she protested that she had freedom of speech.

“They just arrest the woman. The woman was at the back of the bus. She did not refuse to come out,” he asserted.

However, in a statement, the police said the bus passenger assaulted a female officer and threatened to kill her.

The police revealed that, as a result, officers arrested the passenger and took her into custody pending charges.

NewsAmericasNow.com