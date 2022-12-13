Ministry of Health adopts multi-pronged approach to reduce incidences of NCDs

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has adopted a multi-pronged approach aimed at reducing the incidence of Diabetes and other Non-Communicable Diseases.

So says Minister of Health, St. Clair Prince while responding to a question form the opposition leader in parliament this morning about the high levels of amputation as a result of Diabetes.

Minister Prince listed some of the measures put in place by the ministry to prevent diabetes.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/PRINCE-DIABETES-MEASURES.mp3

Minister Prince said the Ministry has strengthened its resources to deal with diabetes and its complications.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/DIABETES-AND-COMPLICATIONS.mp3

