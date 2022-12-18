MoBay attorney freed of attempting to pervert the course of justice Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Caribbean News
MoBay attorney freed of attempting to pervert the course of justice Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

19-y-o woman dies from two-vehicle crash in St Mary

Dane Dawkins maintains lead over Anthony Thomas in jockeys’ race

MoBay attorney freed of attempting to pervert the course of justice

Outpouring of support for Messi, Argentina at resort in Jamaica

WATCH: Lila Ike urges fans to show up early for Burna Boy concert

Newsmaker… Week: Shock as Alysia Moulton White on fraud charges

Some J’cans dub Argentina, France match ‘best World Cup final’ ever

Portland cops say businessman killed there was a ‘violence influencer’

FULL REPORT: Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beat France on penalties

Messi wins World Cup; Argentina beat France on penalties

Sunday Dec 18

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

46 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Popular Montego Bay-based attorney Gordon Brown, who was charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice, was found not guilty when he appeared in the St James Parish Court on Friday.

The allegations were that on January 13 of this year, Brown attempted to prevent his client, businessman Michael Issa, from being detained by the police at the Montego Bay Police Station in St James in connection with a firearm Issa reportedly failed to hand over to the police.

Parish Judge Sasha-Marie Ashley, who handed down the ruling, said there was reasonable doubt about the police report of how the incident unfolded at the Freeport Police Station in Montego Bay.

Issa’s licensed firearm reportedly went missing on December 17, 2021, but was subsequently found.

A charge of negligent loss of the firearm was eventually dismissed.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

19-y-o woman dies from two-vehicle crash in St Mary

Sport

Dane Dawkins maintains lead over Anthony Thomas in jockeys’ race

Jamaica News

MoBay attorney freed of attempting to pervert the course of justice

More From

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Poll: Which country will win the FIFA World Cup on Sunday

Reigning champions France and Argentina will face off in the final of the 2022 on Sunday at the 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

France were fancied by the bookmakers as the World C

Jamaica News

Cold like ice or creative? ‘Ms Chin’ adds ‘JPS fee’ to drinks at shop

See also

Some customers left shock as Kingston shop owner tells buyers 10 ‘dolla’ more for drinks with ice

Jamaica News

Deadly domestic dispute: Woman chopped to death, another in hospital

Man being sought by cops

Sport

Usain Bolt to receive BBC Lifetime Achievement award

Retired Jamaican sprinting legend Usain Bolt will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award at BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Wednesday, December 21 at MediaCityUK in Salford.

Bolt, th

Jamaica News

Single mother gifted with new home in The Spirit of Christmas

After experiencing what she described as a difficult year in 2022, during which she battled stag two cervical cancer while living in less than ideal conditions, Sidonie Eldemire has received the gift

Jamaica News

Cop among suspects held following goods truck robbery in St Catherine

Two men are now in police custody amid a top-level investigation into the theft of a large quantity of cooking oil from a motor truck owned by a local distributor, in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Sat

NewsAmericasNow.com