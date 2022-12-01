Monday 26th and Tuesday 27th December will be holidays

Black Immigrant Daily News

Cabinet Notes

Christmas Day, December 25th falls on a Sunday; under the law, Monday 26th and Tuesday 27th 2022 will be holidays, instead.

January 1st falls on a Sunday therefore January 2nd, 2023, will be a holiday.

Meantime, Cabinet reminds the people of Antigua and Barbuda that Friday 9th December 2022 is V.C. Bird Day, a public holiday that will see the celebration of the legacy of the Father of the Nation.

The celebration will take place at the V.C. Bird Bust.

