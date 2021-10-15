More than 30 killed as suicide attack rocks mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar

It is the second week running that an attack has targeted Friday prayers at a Shia mosque. The majority of Afghans practice Sunni Islam.

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan officials in Kandahar have said, 32 people lost their lives and more than 68 others were wounded after three back-to-back explosions occurred inside Imam Bargah mosque (Shia) in first Police District of Kandahar city this afternoon,” Bakhtar News Agency said on Twitter.

Last week, at least 20 people were killed and 90 others wounded in a blast from a suicide bomber at another Shia mosque in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz

“Terrorism continues in Afghanistan with at least 30 killed, scores injured, in suicide attack at Kandahar’s largest Shia mosque,” the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said of Friday’s attack.

