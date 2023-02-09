Motorist in crash that injured cop located; tickets issued for breach Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

There are conflicting reports emerging about the incident in which a policeman was injured in New Kingston on Thursday.

Reports are that the motorist was traveling on the busy roadway when he made an illegal turn and the policeman who was traveling on a motorcycle crashed into the vehicle.

The injured cop, who also suffered a broken leg, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Following the incident reports also emerged that the police were searching for the driver.

A separate check with the Constabulary Communication Unit, the police information arm, and the report was that the driver was arrested.

Further checks by Loop News have revealed otherwise.

Investigation revealed that the driver was issued two tickets one for dangerous driving and the other for the illegal turn he made on the busy roadway.

The vehicle he was driving was taken to the examination depot where it was also checked.

Sources are also reporting that the vehicle has since been returned to the driver.

The motorist accused of committing the breach told Loop News that despite reports that police were searching for him, he never left the scene.

He said that after the incident he waited at the scene and was issued two tickets.

The driver said his vehicle was later taken to the examination depot checked and later returned to him.

