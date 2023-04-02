Motorists to pay more for gasoline Loop Barbados

Consumers will be paying more for gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products, but less for diesel and kerosene, effective midnight Friday, March 31.

The price of gasoline will be $4.12 per litre, an increase of four cents. Diesel will now cost $3.71 per litre, a decrease of 14 cents, while kerosene will retail at $2.00 a litre, a reduction of 25 cents.

The retail price of LPG will now be $158.70 for the 100-lb cylinder; $44.78 for the 25-lb cylinder; $39.57 for the 22-lb cylinder, and $35.97 for the 20-lb cylinder.