Motorists to pay more for gasoline Loop Barbados

March 31, 2023 07:16 PM ET

Consumers will be paying more for gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products, but less for diesel and kerosene, effective midnight Friday, March 31.

The price of gasoline will be $4.12 per litre, an increase of four cents. Diesel will now cost $3.71 per litre, a decrease of 14 cents, while kerosene will retail at $2.00 a litre, a reduction of 25 cents.

The retail price of LPG will now be $158.70 for the 100-lb cylinder; $44.78 for the 25-lb cylinder; $39.57 for the 22-lb cylinder, and $35.97 for the 20-lb cylinder.

