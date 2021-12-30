Mourners pay tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu as his body lies in state

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Mourners flocked to St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday to pay their respects to anti-apartheid hero Archbishop Desmond Tutu as he lay in state in a simple pine coffin.

The coffin was the “cheapest available” at the request of the Nobel Peace Prize winner and human rights pioneer, according to a joint statement from his foundations.

It was transported to the cathedral by a motorcade on Thursday morning. He will remain there through Friday for visitors, with social distancing in place.

Mourners queue to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Tutu, whose work made him a revered leader during the struggle to end apartheid in his native South Africa, died on Sunday aged 90.

Memorial services have also been taking place in Johannesburg, ahead of his New Years’ Day funeral on Saturday.

