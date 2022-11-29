MTW advises drivers to ‘exercise care’; road works ongoing Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources advises the travelling public to be take note of the following road works between November 28 to December 2:

Belle Road, St Michael – road partially open Carmichael Road, St George – excavation, NO ACCESS DAY OR NIGHT Crane Roundabout to Sam’s Lord Castle, St Philip – curb installation Lears to Jackman’s, St Michael – road closed, NO ACCESS DAY OR NIGHT Shorey Village, St Andrew – excavation continues Searles Roundabout, Christ Church to Wynter Crawford Roundabout, Six Roads, St. Philip – concrete works for curb and slipper

Ongoing road works

St Joseph/St Andrew – The temporary road at Bawden’s has reopened; reconstruction of Bawden’s Bridge will be proceeding. Repairs on the broken culvert and collapsed road in Belleplaine will continue; half of the road is passable and motorists are urged to be cautious. The gabion project at Trio Path continues; a retaining wall is being constructed in Chalky Mount, and work on the footpath at Belleplaine is ongoing.

St John – Mill stuff will be laid along marl tracks in College Savannah. A curb and several headwalls are being rebuilt in Church View and New Castle. Work on rock bluff cutting and a footpath at Small Town remains on hold.

St George – The rock bluff at Jordan’s/Workman’s junction is being cut to widen the road and improve visibility; the road has been reduced to one lane. Construction of a concrete drain is ongoing at Dash Valley, and the road surface at Good Intent, Ellerton is to be reinstated.

St Philip – Road construction continues at Brereton No. 2, and work continues on a manhole at Lowland. De-bushing will also be conducted throughout districts. The culvert at Leadvale and headwall at Lowlands have been finished.

St Peter – Construction of a concrete footpath and manholes continue at Six Men’s. Work on Phase 2 of Date Tree Hill remains on hold.

St James – A crew will continue to make repairs to storm water grills, manholes, and footpaths along Highway 1.

St Michael & Christ Church – Pot-hole patching, clearing of outfall drains, de-bushing, and routine maintenance are expected to continue throughout districts

St Thomas – De-bushing and drainage works will be conducted throughout the parish

St Lucy -Road construction continues at Lowlands; de-bushing will be conducted throughout districts.

MTWW advises pedestrians and motorists to obey traffic wardens, pay attention to signs, and exercise due care and attention when traversing work sites.

NewsAmericasNow.com