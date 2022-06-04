Myanmar could see first executions in decades as junta says death sentences of two activists upheld

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(Reuters)Myanmar’s military government said on Friday that appeals by two prominent democracy activists against their death sentences had been rejected, paving the way for the country’s first executions in decades.

The government has received widespread condemnation abroad for ousting an elected government in a coup more than a year ago, and for the brutal crackdown that it has since unleashed on critics, opposition members and activists.

Kyaw Min Yu, a veteran democracy activist, and Phyo Zeyar Thaw, a lawmaker for the former ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party, were sentenced to death by a military tribunal in January on charges of treason and terrorism, according to a junta statement at the time.

The United Nations said it was “deeply troubled” by Friday’s announcement, which UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric described as a blatant human rights violation.

Phyo Zayar Thaw, 34, a Lower House member for the NLD uses a mobile phone in the city development committee venue in Naypyidaw on August 24, 2015.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for charges to be dropped “against those arrested on charges related to the exercise of their fundamental freedoms and rights, and for the immediate release of all political prisoners in Myanmar,” Dujarric said.

