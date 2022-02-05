Nancy Saint-Léger pour la valorisation de la danse haïtienne à l’étranger

Dans ce melting pot que représentent les États-Unis, la communauté haïtienne s’affirme de plus en plus, résiste et écrit sa propre histoire grâce au médium des arts. C’est le cas de la talentueuse danseuse et chorégraphe Nancy Saint-Léger, fondatrice de la troupe de danse NSL, très dynamique et appréciée tant par les Haïtiens que par les étrangers à travers ses prestations enflammées.

NSL, lancée en 2008 à Miami, c’est déjà une marque, un brand-name comme l’auraien…